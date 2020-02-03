Style Scenario: Below Freezing

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Betting on an early spring huh? GROUNDHOG HOGWASH I SAY. This winter ain’t over. At some point, the cold and snow will return. Sure, you would love to sit inside, put on comfortable clothes and binge your favorite show, get some items checked off the home to-do list, or crack open a good book. But, for many of us, inches upon inches of snow means we’re forced to confront the cold, frozen precipitate and dig ourselves out. That, and even in the thick of winter, it’s good for the soul to get outside and take in a bit of fresh air (but not for too long). Below are a few items to help you brave the elements in style.

The Boots: L.L. Bean 8” Insulated Bean Boot in Dark Ash – $159. A tried and true classic, L.L. Bean’s Made in Maine Bean Boots are built to last, keep you warm and dry, and look good doing it. An icon. I’m wearing a pair in a discontinued shade of Navy leather at the very top of the post, but the pick above in dark ash looks, to me, even better. And these are insulated to-boot (hold for applause). I wear these to do everything from shovel, walk the dog, or get the mail. A true do-it-all boot.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool Calf Socks – $68.40 for 4 pairs. I thought about going with Bean Boot socks to match the boots, but in the interest of variety, we’ll go with these tried and true wool Bombas. Merino wool for temperature regulation, and a honeycomb structure to cradle your arch for a bit of support. I have four pairs of these and adore them. They have been my go-to cold weather sock when paired with a proper-fitting boot. There are warmer socks, but the key is to avoid sweating in your boots outside. Once the sweat stops, a freeze will set in and you’ll be worse for wear. If it’s your first purchase, get 20% off with an email sign-up.

The Jacket: Patagonia Nanopuff Insulated Hoodie in Coriander – $249. Lightweight, extremely warm, and easy on the environment. As an added bonus, it’s great for layering either a fleece underneath, or a rain-resistant shell over top. I like to opt for something for my snow-gear in a more unique color (instead of the common black, blue and grey). I understand why everyone goes for black, blue, and gray, but I leave those colors for something more classic, like a peacoat or topcoat. UPDATE: Or… to save a few bucks, you could snag some of the North Face gear that’s on sale at Nordstrom right now. Like this thermoball hooded parka for $154.

The Pants: Bonobos Flannel-Lined Chinos in Navy – $88 FINAL ($118). A known truth in the affordable menswear community is that Bonobos excels in the pants department. The fit, construction, and materials are top notch and will provide mountains of style when you’re shoveling mountains of snow. A cheaper alternative, albeit completely sold out at time of posting, are the GAP flannel-lined chino pant. Keep an eye out for restocks.

The Shirt: Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Flannel in Red & Blue – $72.98 ($98). On the more expensive side, but unless you’re a lumberjack or in a grunge band, perhaps opt for quality over quantity for classic American wear like this. Unconvinced? Fair enough. Try Goodthreads for $27 instead.

The Belt: Timberland Classic Leather Belt in Black – $18. Something cheap and rugged that won’t mind getting beat up. This option from Timberland does the trick.

The Hat: BR Merino Beanie – $29.70 when 40% off ($49.50). Really nice. Great merino knit, just the right amount of thickness and strength to the fabric, and often on sale.

The Gloves: Outdoor Research Riot Glove in Black – $55. No, these aren’t for a topcoat, chinos and Chelsea boots. These are for shoveling snow, sitting in the stands for your kid’s sporting event at night in the cold, walking the dog early in the morning before work, or balling up some fresh powder and launching a snowball at a friend. These keep my hands toasty and dry in the lowest temperatures.

The Watch: Fitbit Charge 3 in Black – $100. You’ll be surprised how many calories you burn, or where your heart rate might go, when shoveling snow.

About the Author: Jason P. is a Dappered devotee, having curated the majority of his wardrobe through the site. He is an enthusiast of wool sweaters, chino pants, and affordable automatic watches. In his free time, you can find him at his boxing gym or antiquing with his wife.