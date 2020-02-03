Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Banana Republic new arrivals, North Face on sale at Nordy, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Yes there will be better sales, but it’s also that time of year when the new season starts to slowly hit those virtual internet-store-shelves. Certainly worth a mention for those looking for some new warm weather gear. That mac in particular could be a huge winner. BR picks are excluded this time, but those seem to be somewhat minimal.

Not quite sure what’s going on here, being that none of this stuff is labeled as “price matched,” but Nordstrom has a bunch of their The North Face gear on sale. AND, being that it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free. No final sale nonsense. The Venture II Raincoat is of particular note. It’s dead simple, but looks great, and is nicely affordable.

No sale / discounts because Suitsupply only does that twice a year (when their online outlet opens after the holidays, and then once again mid-summer). But it DOES all ship and return for free. Looks like lots of burgundy and brown this year?

Brilliant boots. Absolutely love mine (I have a pair from Todd Snyder, and a pair ordered direct from the UK). Made in the UK and featured in more than one Daniel Craig James Bond movie. Enormous fan of these things, and the fact that Huckberry now carries them, with free shipping and free returns, BACK on sale, is massive. Usually you have to order these direct from the UK (I did with my personal pair of “polo snuff suede”) and you’d be on the hook for returns then. Not good, since shoes have to fit. A size 10.5 US fits my normally 10.5 D feet great.

Hautelook is the flash sale site owned by Nordstrom. So I’m thinking these should come with a manufacturer’s warranty? It shouldn’t be like buying from a gray market dealer. Those V8 Automatic Chronographs could, maybe, be a less fortunate man’s Omega Speedy? Maybe? Stick it on a NATO strap? They are big though. 45mm diameter! That’s not… subtle. Returnable. Returns are free if you can get it, in person, to a Nordstrom Rack brick and mortar store. Otherwise it’s a $5.95 prepaid label.

Also worth a mention…