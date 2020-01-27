Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Quilted Jackets that aren’t too puffy, EXPRESS Clearance blowout, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Holy moly. Deals ahoy my sailing the sale seas boyzzz. HOW DO YOU DO FELLOW KIDS? The EXPRESS clearance section is pretty stacked right now. And their thermal regulating merino wool blend stuff is surprisingly nice.

I own that Proof quilted field jacket. Paid full price. It’s worth it at full price. I love it. The fact that it’s now almost $90 off is… I think they just didn’t publicize it enough? It’s a field jacket (lots of pockets, lots of utility, water resistant, stowable hood), but it still looks and moves great. The technical nylon exterior has a matte look to it, the quilting isn’t overly puffy, and it’s super comfortable. A size large fits my 5’10″/195lb frame perfectly.

The sneakers are of particular note, and worth another mention since they were a super late addition to the Friday handful. Made in the USA from premium materials. Was 60% off, but that code has since expired. Still, half off is a heck of a deal and then some. More info on these things can be found here direct through Rancourt, but there’s no way you’ll get ’em for $150 over there. Just be warned that shipping is a steep $16.95 for these things. Ouch. But still. Nice deal.

Also worth a mention…