Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Outerwear Clearance, BR’s Shoe Sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Got all that? Two separate deals here, neither of which requires a code. Extra 60% off sale items (so, those Rapid Movement Jeans for FORTY wut) ends today, 1/13. Shoe picks above limited to those that are 50% or 60% off, being that 40% off is standard at BR. But half off and 60% off? That’s rare.

We all pretty much need a pair of black dress shoes. Goodyear welted. Made in the USA. Built on AE’s extremely popular 65 last, which is timeless and fits true for most. Toe shape is perfect. Not pencil tip pointy and not blunted or squared off. The 65 last has a little length to it, but it’s not over elongated or spear like. Many guys find the 65 last to be shockingly comfortable, and will often seek out other Allen Edmonds models built around this shape. They aren’t flashy. But that’s the point. If you’re headed somewhere that requires black shoes, chances are you’re not supposed to be super flashy. Could you wear these with a tux? Absolutely. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom. Big thanks to Eric J. for the tip!

Not all of their outerwear, but quite a few styles. Including their popular Dock Peacoat, and the quilted Sussex blazer that had been excluded from codes and promos for much of the f/w season (if memory serves).

Stop. Puffer Time. Lots of puffers. More than just puffers, but, if you’re in need of a puffer, then Nordy Rack has you covered here. Lots of outerwear, but, that’s the post-Christmas-clearance-corridor for you.

Still going strong with a few new items added. In case you missed it Thursday, or, used the wrong code because I’m a dope and I posted the wrong code. YOU HAD ONE JOB JOE. The code is BIG30. You want BIG30. BIG30 is the code you’ll need. Cripes it has been a long month already. More picks here if you want them.

Also worth a mention…