Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Outerwear Clearance, BR’s Shoe Sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Banana Republic: Extra 60% off Sale items + 40% – 60% off Shoes
- Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Dark Wash Jeans – $39.99 ($118) shown above
- Slim Fit Rapid Movement Dark Wash Jeans – $39.99 ($118)
- Arley Brown Leather Boots – $89 ($178) they’re much darker in person
- Arley Gray Suede Boots – $89 ($178)
- Norman Suede Chukka Boot – $71 ($178)
- Norman Leather Chukka Boot – $89 ($178)
- Nicklas Mixed Media Sneaker – $64 ($128)
- Italian Merino Shawl-Collar Sweater – $39.19 ($109)
- Slim Core Temp Blazer – $89.59 ($249)
Got all that? Two separate deals here, neither of which requires a code. Extra 60% off sale items (so, those Rapid Movement Jeans for FORTY wut) ends today, 1/13. Shoe picks above limited to those that are 50% or 60% off, being that 40% off is standard at BR. But half off and 60% off? That’s rare.
#2. Nordstrom: Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxfords in Black – $229.50 ($395)
We all pretty much need a pair of black dress shoes. Goodyear welted. Made in the USA. Built on AE’s extremely popular 65 last, which is timeless and fits true for most. Toe shape is perfect. Not pencil tip pointy and not blunted or squared off. The 65 last has a little length to it, but it’s not over elongated or spear like. Many guys find the 65 last to be shockingly comfortable, and will often seek out other Allen Edmonds models built around this shape. They aren’t flashy. But that’s the point. If you’re headed somewhere that requires black shoes, chances are you’re not supposed to be super flashy. Could you wear these with a tux? Absolutely. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom. Big thanks to Eric J. for the tip!
#3. J. Crew: 50% off Select Outerwear w/ BUNDLEUP
- Dock peacoat with Thinsulate – $149 ($298)
- Fulton insulated jacket with eco-friendly PrimaLoft – $124 ($248)
- Sussex quilted blazer with eco-friendly PrimaLoft – $74 ($148)
Not all of their outerwear, but quite a few styles. Including their popular Dock Peacoat, and the quilted Sussex blazer that had been excluded from codes and promos for much of the f/w season (if memory serves).
BONUS Nordstrom Rack: Up to 60% off cold weather gear (coats, boots, hats and gloves, etc.)
- Andrew Marc Packable Quilted Puffer Jacket – $79.97 ($210) multiple colors
- Mountain Hardwear Pack Down Jacket – $99.97 ($200)
- Nordstrom Perforated Leather Gloves – $29.97 ($49.50)
- Spyder Stealth Padded Jacket – $49.97 ($149)
- Michael Kors Pavilion Puffer Jacket – $69.97 ($200)
Stop. Puffer Time. Lots of puffers. More than just puffers, but, if you’re in need of a puffer, then Nordy Rack has you covered here. Lots of outerwear, but, that’s the post-Christmas-clearance-corridor for you.
BONUS II Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off Sale (w/ new items added) w/ BIG30
- 100% Merino Wool Cable Crew – $132.30 ($278)
- 100% Extra Fine Merino Wool Ski Sweater in Navy – $132.30 ($268)
- Made in Canada Petrol Blue Tropical Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser – $313.60 ($596)
- Made in Canada Champion Colorblock T-Shirt – $23.80 ($75)
Still going strong with a few new items added. In case you missed it Thursday, or, used the wrong code because I’m a dope and I posted the wrong code. YOU HAD ONE JOB JOE. The code is BIG30. You want BIG30. BIG30 is the code you’ll need. Cripes it has been a long month already. More picks here if you want them.
Also worth a mention…
- Huckberry: Their Clearance section continues to be overflowing here into the new year.
- GAP: Extra 50% off already marked down styles w/ MORE
- Brooks Brothers: 4 shirts for $199. Select styles.