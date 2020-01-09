Todd Snyder’s big Extra 30% off sale, Bonobos Extra 40% off sale items, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off Sale (w/ new items added) w/ BIG30
- Made in Canada Petrol Blue Tropical Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser – $313.60 ($596)
- Timex Mid-Century 37mm – $69.30 ($158)
- 100% merino wool Tipped Shawl Collar Sweater – $111.30 ($228)
- Made in Portugal Japanese Fabric Tipped Track Jacket – $97.30 ($198)
- Italian Merino Waffle Crew – $97.30 ($198) multiple colors
- Made in the USA Basketweave Dark Camel Sportcoat – $244.30 ($598)
- Made in Canada 95% Wool / 5% Cashmere Sportcoat – $244.30 ($498)
- Made in England Private White for Todd Snyder Italian Wool Parka – $699.30 ($1298) grail parka!
- Made in Portugal Italian Wool Fleck Topcoat – $489.30 ($998)
Limited to items that are already on sale, but there’s a LOT in there right now. Probably would have been worth a standalone sale-picks-post, but, I’m supposed to be on vacation. Yet here we are. I just can’t quit you fellas. Todd Snyder stuff isn’t cheap, but man, the quality is on point and the styling really walks that line between on-trend and timeless. Big thanks to Charles C. for the tip!!! UPDATE: Sorry guys, I originally had the code as BIGSALE. It’s not BIGSALE. It’s BIG30. My bad.
Bloomingdale’s: Jack Erwins on mega sale
- Watts Cap-Toe Oxfords – $86.06 ($225)
- Barclay Leather Lace-Up Boots – $93.71 ($245)
- Reade Chukka Boots – $131.75 ($155)
Eighty six bucks for those cap toes!! Prices above reflect an additional 15% off for “loyalists,” which is basically their email club and super easy to sign up for. Being a loyalist also gets you free shipping. Made in Portugal. Blake stitched. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for pointing this out.
Banana Republic: Extra 60% off Sale Items
- Slim Fit Rapid Movement Dark Wash Jeans – $39.99 ($118)
- Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Dark Wash Jeans – $39.99 ($118)
- Slim Gray Wash Japanese Traveler Jean – $37.99 ($119)
- Italian Submariner Coat – $112.39 ($329)
- Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater – $60.79 ($169)
Forty bucks for Rapid Movement. That’ll work. And they even have tons of sizes at post time. I don’t understand anything.
Bonobos Extra 40% off sale items w/ DIGDEEP
- Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $40.80 FINAL ($98) multiple colors
- The Quilted Bomber – $94.80 FINAL ($198) three colors
- M-Flex Tech Polos – $28.80 FINAL ($68)
- Sherpa Jacket – $70.80 FINAL ($138) Papa Smurf Rumpus Room Carpet Jacket returns!!!
Most fellas who know and love Bonobos, also know and love the fits and sizes for their body. And that’s key here, being that it’s all final sale. No returns.
Target: 50% off select C9 Champion Gym Clothes / Activewear for Men
- C9 Tech T-Shirt – $6.49 ($12.99)
- C9 Hybrid Run Pants – $14.99 ($29.99)
- C9 Soft Touch T-Shirt – $8.49 ($16.99)
- C9 Long Sleeve Poly/Nylon T-Shirt – $12.49 ($24.99)
- C9 Long Sleeve Soft Touch T-Shirt – $7.49 ($14.99)
- C9 Spacedye Golf Polo Shirt – $9.99 ($19.99)
- C9 Gym Shorts – $8.49 ($14.99)
Rumor has it that the C9 line might be getting phased out in favor of a new Target activewear brand? That’s a bit of a bummer. BUT. That also means most of their C9 stuff is now 50% off. Many thanks to Todd S. for the tip. Full review of this stuff can be found over here.
Also worth a mention:
- Allen Edmonds: $100 off select boots.
- Huckberry: Their clearance section is crazy full right now.
- J. Crew: extra 60% off select sale items w/ FLASH75
- Spier & Mackay: 20% off all suits w/ SUITS20 (expires today, 1/9)