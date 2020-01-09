Dappered

Todd Snyder’s big Extra 30% off sale, Bonobos Extra 40% off sale items, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off Sale (w/ new items added) w/ BIG30

Todd Snyder

Limited to items that are already on sale, but there’s a LOT in there right now. Probably would have been worth a standalone sale-picks-post, but, I’m supposed to be on vacation. Yet here we are. I just can’t quit you fellas. Todd Snyder stuff isn’t cheap, but man, the quality is on point and the styling really walks that line between on-trend and timeless. Big thanks to Charles C. for the tip!!! UPDATE: Sorry guys, I originally had the code as BIGSALE. It’s not BIGSALE. It’s BIG30. My bad. 

 

Bloomingdale’s: Jack Erwins on mega sale

Jack Erwin

Eighty six bucks for those cap toes!! Prices above reflect an additional 15% off for “loyalists,” which is basically their email club and super easy to sign up for. Being a loyalist also gets you free shipping. Made in Portugal. Blake stitched. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for pointing this out.

 

Banana Republic: Extra 60% off Sale Items

Banana Republic

Forty bucks for Rapid Movement. That’ll work. And they even have tons of sizes at post time. I don’t understand anything.

 

Bonobos Extra 40% off sale items w/ DIGDEEP

Bonobos

Most fellas who know and love Bonobos, also know and love the fits and sizes for their body. And that’s key here, being that it’s all final sale. No returns.

 

Target: 50% off select C9 Champion Gym Clothes / Activewear for Men

Dappered.com

Rumor has it that the C9 line might be getting phased out in favor of a new Target activewear brand? That’s a bit of a bummer. BUT. That also means most of their C9 stuff is now 50% off. Many thanks to Todd S. for the tip. Full review of this stuff can be found over here.

 

Also worth a mention: