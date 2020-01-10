Best Posts of 2019: What’s good now and things to come

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2019, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2019. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

In 2019 we continued to bring you The Dappered Space (and yes, this will continue in 2020 with even more regular posts). A series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit, because sometimes it’s easy to style oneself, but translating that style to something much bigger can seem daunting. Look for more ways to bring your personal space into alignment with your person in the coming year.

A continuing popular series on Dappered.com. Take a situation, build an affordable outfit around it. Ta-da. Instant content! But yeah, you guys seem to dig these things. Got a suggestion for a scenario that should be tackled in the new year? Send those sugestions to joe by emailing him at joe@dappered.com

In-person, honest reviews (if we lie, you stop visiting, if you stop visiting, what’s the point?) of new or heritage goods that might appeal to someone visiting this corner of the web. We do try to keep a lookout for items that have a unique style or quality/construction note that the competition just doesn’t have. Watch for more of these come 2020.

Moving from the heavier, insulating fabrics and materials of winter to the lighter, breathable materials typically donned in warm weather feels pretty good. In this post Joe organized these changes, and recommended what to move into, and gave plenty of picks to help you out along the way. One can look forward to the seasons ahead, buy reading posts from the past, right? Maybe?

A welcome post every year, Polopalooza aims to find the best of the best when it comes to a combination of quality and affordability, taking into account a range of style budgets. From Amazon and Target, to Kent Wang and Proof, if you want polos, we’ve got polos.

Always a much appreciated post. This is where we gather all the things our favorite retailers are putting out for the warmer months, while the weather might not yet be warm enough to take advantage of them. Right up there with crocuses and the first buds, this is a heralding of spring. Yep, that’s right. The marvel of organic engineering at play, and Dappered. Wut?

Perhaps we’ll see an updated version of this all-things-gym roundup our man Jason P. contributed last year. As the days slowly grow longer, and the promise of warmer weather gets closer and closer, the motivation to get fit seems to incrementally increase. The suggestions contained in this post could help you out. (Even this version from last year.)