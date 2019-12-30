Men’s Affordable Style After Christmas Sales Roundup – 2019

It’s not technically a tripod. And it’s more than a handful. It is a lot of clearance, and hence, lots of collages (sorry). This one’s for the patient deal hunters. Send any additional style tips into joe@dappered.com (Top Photo Credit)
Banana Republic: Extra 60% off Sale Items
- Slim Rapid Movement Denim Jean – $40 ($118)
- Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Denim Jean – $40 ($118)
- Italian Melton Submariner Coat – $112.39 ($329)
- Slim Core Temp Blazer – $89.59 ($249)
- Slim Utility Blazer – $45.58 ($159)
- Rapid Movement Shirt Jacket – $39.59 ($119)
Forty. Dollar. Rapid Movement jeans? At post time, it was working. Nifty. Doesn’t seem to be final sale either? Deal runs through tomorrow, New Year’s Eve.
Spier & Mackay: 25% off sitewide w/ BOXING19
Jumper Boots in Brown or Black – $208.50($278) Chukkas in Volpe or Mocca – $186($248)
- Double Monk Straps in Burgundy or Light Brown – $186 ($248)
Full Canvas Neopolitan Cut Super 120s English Wool Navy Suit – $448.50($598) Full Canvas Neopolitan Cut Super 120s English Wool Medium Gray Suit – $448.50($598)
- Half Canvas Blue Sharkskin Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
This is quite the confluence of factors. The new line of shoes just came out. As did their new full canvas suits. AND, Spier does a 25% off after-Christmas sale? Usually you have to wait a long, long time for that kind of discount on new Spier stuff. Shoes are Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. Rubber studded sole on the boots. Deal expires tomorrow 12/31.
UPDATE: Oh for the wind and the rain. So yeah, full canvas suits are excluded. As are the jumper boots AND the chukkas? Sonsofguns. Sorry guys. It’s been a very, very long Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Gifting season/Winter clearance season. Sorry about the misinformation there.
Target: 30% off Champion C9 Gear
- C9 Tech T-Shirt – $9.09 ($12.99)
- C9 Hybrid Run Pants – $20.99 ($29.99)
- C9 Soft Touch T-Shirt – $11.89 ($16.99)
- C9 Long Sleeve Poly/Nylon T-Shirt – $17.49 ($24.99)
Just in time for the New Year’s fitness push. Full review of this stuff can be found over here.
Todd Snyder: “THE BIG SALE” is live
- Alpaca wool blend sweaters in colorblock, stripe, or solid – $159 ($228)
- Made in Italy Shearling Flight Jacket – $1049 ($2298) hahaha a guy can dream, right?
- Made in Portugal Striped Pocket Tee – $69 ($98)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Mid Century Quartz 37mm – $99 ($158)
- Made in Canada Wool/Cashmere Sportcoat – $349 ($498)
Todd Snyder has become a bit of a favorite. Well made, style-forward (but not nutty), splurge worthy stuff, that if you play your cards right, can be had for a nice sized discount. Fingers crossed they run an additional % off sale code at some point? Maybe? Hopefully?
Lululemon: Their “We made too much” sale is live
- Sky Loft Hoodie – $119 FINAL ($198)
- Storm Field Jacket – $199 FINAL ($298)
- Metal Vent Tech Polo – $69 FINAL ($88)
- Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0 – $59 FINAL ($78)
- Tech Pique Polo – $39 FINAL ($68)
- Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve – $49 FINAL ($88)
Lululemon doesn’t run sales perpetually. They’re quite rare. That said, it’s all still expensive, and it’s all final sale. So be careful. Sizes are moving fast too.
Huckberry: End of year Clearance… Episode 2!
- Proof Slim Nomad Pant – $72.98 ($98)
- Made in the UK Peregrine Organic Cotton Blazer – $199.98 ($250)
- Astorflex Greenflex – $127.98 ($150)
- Faribault Woolen Mill Co. Revival Stripe Wool Throw – $169.98 ($200)
- Rhodes Dean Boot – $153.98 ($220)
NEW updates to their end of year clearance. Huzzah. Lots of wheelhouse stuff too, such as their Rhodes and Astorflex boots.
Nordstrom Rack Extra 25% off Clearance
- Andrew Marc Huxley Removable Hood Jacket – $73.11 ($320)
- Levi’s Faux Suede Trucker Jacket – $33.74 ($180)
- English Laundry Jaiden Suede Chelsea Boot – $39.36 ($195)
- 1901 Tyler Leather Chukka Boot – $44.99 ($125)
- Base London Jackson Boot – $50.61 ($188)
Extra 25% off is marked online. No codes to mess with. Unlike big brother Nordy, these things don’t ship and return for free (unless your return is going to a physical Nordstrom Rack store, and then the return is free).
J. Crew: Extra 50% off Sale Items w/ BIGSALE
- Trucker jacket in stretch corduroy – $49.49 ($118)
- Ludlow Slim-fit shawl-collar dinner jacket in buffalo check Italian wool – $179.99 ($398)
- Fulton insulated jacket with eco-friendly PrimaLoft – $109.99 ($248)
- Wallace & Barnes boiled merino wool full-zip sweater – $89.99 ($198)
- Suede MacAlister boot with moccasin toe – $59.99 ($168)
- Washable merino wool waffle crewneck sweater – $46.99 ($118)
The sale section isn’t super overflowing, but, that’s a true winter clearance event for you. And sizes are a bit scattered depending on what you’re after. Kinda like that Fulton insulated jacket. But it looks like the bib is permanent? Can’t zip it out? Quit it with the coat dickies retailers!
Nordstrom: Half Yearly Sale ends Thursday
- Nordstrom 100% Cashmere V-Neck or Crewneck Sweaters – $86.98 ($148)
- Barbour Saffir Polarquilt Jacket – $160.98 ($230)
- Nike Odyssey React 2 Shield Water Repellent Running Shoe – $64.98 ($130)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe – $99.90 ($150)
- Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Plaid Stretch Wool Sport Coat in Dark Brown Plaid – $301.49 ($450)
- Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Stretch Wool Sportcoat in Bright Blue Windowpane – $301.49 ($450)
Wait, Nordstrom is throwing a big sale? I kid. I kid. Just in case you somehow missed it. Or, are unaware that the sale ends Thursday. Full picks here. And yes, some of them have sold out.
Also worth a mention…
- Mr. Porter: Their Sale is on. Lots of super high end, fashiony things, with hardly any sizes available.
- Brooks Brothers: Up to 50% off select during their Semi Annual sale.
- Guideboat: 50% off sitewide w/ RESOLUTION. Of particular highlight, these made in the USA trainers from Rancourt for $147.50.
- Billy Reid: Their winter sale is live.
- EXPRESS: Extra 40% off Clearance.
- GAP: Up to 75% off with 60% off markdowns w/ MORE
- Allen Edmonds: You can knock an additional 20% off their Factory 2nds stock. Do know it’s a $25 restocking fee for factory 2nds returns and I THINK prices have gone up a bit since this last got a mention pre-Christmas?