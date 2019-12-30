Dappered

Men’s Affordable Style After Christmas Sales Roundup – 2019

This one's for the patient deal hunters.

 

Banana Republic: Extra 60% off Sale Items

Banana Republic

Forty. Dollar. Rapid Movement jeans? At post time, it was working. Nifty. Doesn’t seem to be final sale either? Deal runs through tomorrow, New Year’s Eve.

 

Spier & Mackay: 25% off sitewide w/ BOXING19

Speir and Mackay

This is quite the confluence of factors. The new line of shoes just came out. As did their new full canvas suits. AND, Spier does a 25% off after-Christmas sale? Usually you have to wait a long, long time for that kind of discount on new Spier stuff. Shoes are Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. Rubber studded sole on the boots. Deal expires tomorrow 12/31.

UPDATE: Oh for the wind and the rain. So yeah, full canvas suits are excluded. As are the jumper boots AND the chukkas? Sonsofguns. Sorry guys. It’s been a very, very long Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Gifting season/Winter clearance season. Sorry about the misinformation there. 

 

Target: 30% off Champion C9 Gear

Champion C9 Gear on Dappered.com

Just in time for the New Year’s fitness push. Full review of this stuff can be found over here.

 

Todd Snyder: “THE BIG SALE” is live

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder has become a bit of a favorite. Well made, style-forward (but not nutty), splurge worthy stuff, that if you play your cards right, can be had for a nice sized discount. Fingers crossed they run an additional % off sale code at some point? Maybe? Hopefully?

 

Lululemon: Their “We made too much” sale is live

lululemon

Lululemon doesn’t run sales perpetually. They’re quite rare. That said, it’s all still expensive, and it’s all final sale. So be careful. Sizes are moving fast too.

 

Huckberry: End of year Clearance… Episode 2!

Huckberry

NEW updates to their end of year clearance. Huzzah. Lots of wheelhouse stuff too, such as their Rhodes and Astorflex boots.

 

Nordstrom Rack Extra 25% off Clearance

Nordstrom Rack

Extra 25% off is marked online. No codes to mess with. Unlike big brother Nordy, these things don’t ship and return for free (unless your return is going to a physical Nordstrom Rack store, and then the return is free).

 

J. Crew: Extra 50% off Sale Items w/ BIGSALE

J. Crew

The sale section isn’t super overflowing, but, that’s a true winter clearance event for you. And sizes are a bit scattered depending on what you’re after. Kinda like that Fulton insulated jacket. But it looks like the bib is permanent? Can’t zip it out? Quit it with the coat dickies retailers!

 

Nordstrom: Half Yearly Sale ends Thursday

Nordstrom

Wait, Nordstrom is throwing a big sale? I kid. I kid. Just in case you somehow missed it. Or, are unaware that the sale ends Thursday. Full picks here. And yes, some of them have sold out.

 

Also worth a mention…