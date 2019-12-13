Steal Alert: 30% off at Bonobos (Last chance before Xmas)

NOT as good as Cyber Monday. But that was just one day. Just as good as Black Friday. So that’s saying something. A flat, 30% off, sitewide. Works on full price as well as sale items. Ships and returns for free, unless it’s a FINAL sale item, and then that means no returns. Hop to it. Code BETTERLATE ends Monday.

For those that want some plaids or checks to their sportcoats, but still want the super unconstructed nature of what Bonobos offers with this model. Plenty of year round looks as well as darker, more saturated patterns for the colder weather.

Just mentioned in this month’s Most Wanted. Six button front = perfect for everything from sweaters + jeans to suits (it’ll be long enough to cover your jacket tail). Sherpa collar is removable, for those times when you want to stand out a little less. Water repellent 70% Wool, 20% Polyamide, 10% Cashmere fabric.

Super airy but still 4-season appropriate Italian hopsack wool. It drapes great, it feels great, it breathes exceptionally well. And the barely-there construction ensures that you wear the sportcoat. The sportcoat doesn’t wear you. Sold colors are $400 regular price, now down to $280 with the code.

Gotta love that waffle. I was walking out of my kickboxing class a sweaty mess last night, fumbled my hat (I didn’t want to put it on while still dripping sweat), dropped it in a puddle in the parking lot, and then proceeded to step on it. Don’t be like me! Also, it came out of the wash just fine. Woot. 90% wool and 10% cashmere here.

A suede jacket for those that don’t want to shell out for suede. Because it’s not suede. It’s cotton. A brushed cotton that feels a bit like suede. No moles were injured in the making of this jacket.

Super soft. Made in America from Italian brushed 97% cotton / 3% elastane. People will want to touch your pants. Which is frankly, something that would keep me from leaving the house. Which is why I wear a barrel when I go out.

Oh man. That burgundy plaid option. Car Coats = single breasted, and often a tad shorter than your average topcoat, but still long enough to protect your suit or sportcoat tail. 66% Wool, 31% Polyamide, 2% Acrylic, 1% Polyester. Half lined.

A crisper, more workplace appropriate chino, that’s still 97% cotton (and 3% elastane) so you can easily machine wash and dry them. They’re the work chino you actually want to wear.

What’s the difference between these and the unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoats? The lining. They’re either fully lined or butterfly lined in the back with a full lining up front. They also have some strategically placed interior pockets to hold your necessities while on the move (say passport, wallet, etc.) Wool fabrics are a bit different too. A little smoother. Most are all Italian wool with some stretch, while others are wool/cotton blends.

Are there cheaper cords out there? Yes there are. But some of you guys really, really like your Bonobos stuff. So, here be the seasonal cords from Bonobos. Fabric mix is interesting this year: 78% Cotton, 20% Modal, 2% Elastane.

More detachable sherpa collar! I believe in detachable sherpa collar. Do you?

Okay, well, there’s no detaching that. Papa Smurf’s rumpus room called. It wants its carpet back.

These are the new flagship (the old, 100% cotton flagship has been retired). Bonobos was built on pants, and for good reason. Tons and tons and tons of colors to pick from, and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types.

I know they’re expensive. But still. These are their top of the line jeans. Plenty of stretch: 94% Cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. A bit like BR’s Rapid movement fabric, but maybe a little better. Lots of washes. Shown above left is the resin rinse in size 32×28, athletic fit, on Jason’s 5’7″/180 frame.

Lots of wool/cotton and cotton blends here. Just depends on the pattern or color you’re after.

Cozy. Very cozy. Six different colors to pick from. Lots of fits. Flannel pattern changes depending on which color you’re after.

Spendy. But, that’ll happen with cashmere. 100% cashmere at that. Waffle texture. Slim fit.

Here’s why these almost certainly fused, 60% Wool, 40% Polyester suits are getting a mention. The fit. The Bonobos fit is tough to replicate. A lot of guys with either super slim OR super thick legs swear by it (and yes, even those of you somewhere in between). And $400, I’d say just get a Spier and Mackay. But here? At $280? That’s less than a J. Crew Factory Thompson. So yeah. I think this qualifies as a deal. Plus, these are sold as suit separates. So you’re not locked into some suit “drop” zone, and the pants come pre-hemmed. Perhaps you could even skip the tailor. 3 1/4″ lapels here. Side vents in the rear. They do say the jackets are slightly shorter. Fingers crossed they’re not chopped.

Of all the pants I’ve ever seen, those are certainly some of them.

Quite debonair. Peak lapels, but they’re not aircraft carrier wide. Nice and subtle.

Pretty spendy for cotton/cashmere, but the Bonobos slim fit is something a lot of guys chase after.

A more saturated, 5-pocket style of do anything pants. Nine different colors to pick from. Four fits, and FIVE lengths to pick from. Great for guys who are short, tall, and everything in between.

Dead simple in shape and design, so that’s why you can get away with a louder pattern like a big houndstooth.

Stretch wools for the office crowd. 99% wool and 1% elastane for comfort. Plenty of colors and patterns to pick from. Lots of fits as well.

Holy cow. That thing looks like a suit of winter armor. 100% Italian wool. Perfectly placed hand pockets. Model looks a heck of a lot like my buddy Chris. Hi Chris!

