Most Wanted Affordable Style – December 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Quite possibly the perfect “statement” coat. Why? Because it’s a statement… until it’s not. That sherpa collar (thankfully black and not a high contrast off white) is removable. Ta-da. Instant subtlety. And the chest high hand warmer pockets, slightly longer (but not flappy-long) length, double breasted front, and 70% Wool / 20% Poly / 10% Cashmere water resistant fabric are all features plenty of us look for in a winter coat. Was very much on sale during the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor. Fingers crossed for another discount.

Before there were boot/sneaker hybrids that looked and acted like boots, and felt squishy like basketball shoes, there were Sanders. Made in the UK and featured in more than one Daniel Craig James Bond movie. Picked up a pair of these myself during the recent Black Friday push on Todd Snyder… and holy crap they’re comfortable. Sizes are short over at Todd Snyder, but if you got their snail-mail holiday catalog, check it (probably the back) for a $100 off $300 one time use code. Add something cheap to your cart, and voila, Sanders chukkas for $200ish. More sizes available at Stuarts of London for a few bucks more, although I’ve never ordered from there myself. And HOLY CRUD returns are expensive with them! $39.95!

It works. Period. Aside from a heavy bag and gloves, the TRX is, to me, the single most effective piece of fully body conditioning equipment I’ve ever used. Yes, I go to a gym. But rarely a workout goes by without me using one of their TRXs for something. Legs. Core. Arms. Chest. Back. All of it. Simple, brilliant, and effective. Perfect for the New Years Resolution crowd, OR, those of us who might choose to spend more time at home in January… avoiding the New Years Resolution crowd. Good luck to both camps. Because much (most?) of the battle is what goes inside the clothes.

Featured recently in a Best Bets for $75 or less, it wasn’t on sale back then. Now? Fifty bucks. My goodness it’s gorgeous in all the right ways. Your workstation wants a sexed up sound delivery system.

Lululemon stuff is super expensive. But when they get something right, it’s nails. The problem with most puffer jackets is that they can make the wearer look… puffy. This thing avoids that by skipping the quilting around the mid-section, and keeping the fit athletic. Not tight. Not straight and bulky. Athletic. Room to move but not inflated-looking. A large fits my 5’10” / 195 lb frame great. Also available in a dark olive shade, along with the standard black and navy shown above.

Happy holidays fellas.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.