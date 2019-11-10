10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Tech Chinos, Beautiful Speakers, Sleek Sneakers & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

From the same brand that brought you the downright remarkable 72 hour t-shirt and henley collection. These technical chinos are made from 100% poly Japanese Toray twill. Two way stretch, super breathability, soft to the touch, etc. Sadly, the slim fits are basically gone, but there’s plenty of straight fits left. And if you’re after stretch/breathability/technical chinos, perhaps you’re on team #legday and could use a little more room. Ships for free. On sale via Huckberry. Final sale though.

My goodness. That’s gorgeous. I mean, there are worse looking ways to give your ears their daily dose of Cannibal Corpse.

Via our man Aaron K: Unless you want to go all-in like Bud Collins used to do, most of us show a bit of personality with accessories (no, not “flair”). One such accessory that’s well worth investing in is the humble, yet mightier than the sword, pen. A good pen can make your written work look better, and like any piece of quality hardware, it’s just nicer to use than the supply cabinet special. Today’s good pen? The Retro Tornado (no, not that retro tornado…). The Tornado is a solidly-built, well-balanced pen with a knurled twist knob mechanism (so you can’t succumb to endless clicking). You can take your pick of any ‘Parker-style’ refill, allowing the use of a variety of ballpoint or rollerball refills — even the Fisher Space Pen with its adapter. Coincidentally, this is the same refill style as the roller/ballpoint Kaweco Sport line (fountain model reviewed, here), so if you want refill consistency with an everyday carry pen, you can have it. The Tornado is a great buy at around $20 for the basic lacquered model, and there are many special editions which can also make great gifts.

THE KEVIN LOVE VARSITY STRIPE SWEATER LIVES ON. Only instead of it being at Banana Republic and in a rugged but still soft wool blend, it’s now moved over to BR Factory and… made in a cotton blend. Well, that’s what happens at BR Factory. Still, mighty fine looking sweater.

“What is it you want, Mary? What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. Hey. That’s a pretty good idea. I’ll give you the moon…” – George Bailey. The holidays are coming up. Maybe you want to give someone the moon this year. Maybe you want to give your damn self the moon this year.

With the colder, darker weather, is it perhaps time to give the all white sneakers a bit of an occasional rest for the season? Maybe. These would be a terrific way to still stay sneakered-up/dressed down, while also nodding to the change in weather. Last day for this price. BR’s half off friends and family code BRFAMILY expires today, 11/4.

The world of N/A micro brews is a growing one. And that means they’re constantly sold out. This stuff? Totally worth getting on their mailing list for. Do NOT expect it to taste like some big and bitter hoppy as heck fall seasonal. It’s a non-alcoholic. BUT. Does it still taste like fall, have some hop character and malt backgrounds, AND won’t leave you bloated and hungover after a few? That is correct. More than a fair trade if you ask me. n/a beer is light-years ahead of where it used to be. And Athletic, along with Bravus, are leading the way.

I know. More Banana Republic. But it’s the last day for Friends and Family. 100% merino wool. Four colors, including that cool shade of light blue shown above. Full picks for this sale can be found here.

Mrs. Dappered and I recently moved, and the home we now live in had a tiny little, cheap looking, chintzy key rack towards the front door. Mrs. Dappered, who is usually reluctant to be critical (hence she married me), took one look at that key rack and said “that thing has to go.” And we replaced it with this. Not only can you easily mount it on a wall, it also comes with a magnetic strip on the back in case you want to stick it to your fridge (or, a metal door as shown above). Looks great. Functions great too. The mail holder/organizer up top is extra handy. Be like Mrs. Dappered. Be less critical. But c’mon. Have some standards too.

I don’t believe in much, but I do believe in good lighting, and not depending on crappy Shopko-purchased 100% polyester fleece blankets. And thus, the slight obsession with wool and wool blend blankets. These things are 70″ x 50″, a wool-blend twill, come in a few different colors/stripe schemes, and they throw in an incense sample just for the heck of it. You get one blanket, not two as pictured above. Don’t get greedy. $45 for a wool blend twill blanket that’s actually a good size such as these is pretty stellar. NOTE: If this is your first box from Bespokse post? Use the code DAPPERED25 for 25% off at checkout. Drops the price to $33.75. But just this once. Because they love you.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.