Steal Alert: 25% – 30% off Red Wings and Sanders Boots at Todd Snyder

And BACK to Todd Snyder we go!

After yesterday’s “they’re there and now they’re not” Timex Q one minute steal alert (sorry about that), we’re headed back that way because, well, Red Wings. And made in the UK Sanders boots. And more.

Todd Snyder has launched their Black Friday deal. There ARE some exclusions: Alden, Aesop, Descente, Hodinkee, Moscot, Nike, & Made to Measure. Also seems like the Made in the USA, Timex “American Documents” watch series is out. But it does seem like everything else, including some pretty tempting made in the USA or UK shoes & boots are, in fact, in the mix.

All of these picks should ship & return for free, being that they’re north of $150.

That’s it. Carry on. Sorry about the premature edealification yesterday. Happens to the best of us.