Steal Alert: 25% – 30% off Red Wings and Sanders Boots at Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder: 25% off $200+, 30% off $300+ w/ BLACKFRIDAYNOW
And BACK to Todd Snyder we go!
After yesterday’s “they’re there and now they’re not” Timex Q one minute steal alert (sorry about that), we’re headed back that way because, well, Red Wings. And made in the UK Sanders boots. And more.
- Red Wing x Todd Snyder Moc Toe Boots – $266 ($380)
- Red Wing Blacksmith 6″ Copper – $210 ($300)
- Made in the UK Sanders Chukkas – $213.75 ($285)
- Made in the UK Sanders Chelseas in Suede – $276.50 ($395)
- Red Wing Limited Edition Classic Super Sole in Copper – $202.50 ($270)
Todd Snyder has launched their Black Friday deal. There ARE some exclusions: Alden, Aesop, Descente, Hodinkee, Moscot, Nike, & Made to Measure. Also seems like the Made in the USA, Timex “American Documents” watch series is out. But it does seem like everything else, including some pretty tempting made in the USA or UK shoes & boots are, in fact, in the mix.
All of these picks should ship & return for free, being that they’re north of $150.
That’s it. Carry on. Sorry about the premature edealification yesterday. Happens to the best of us.