Steal Alert: 25% off the Q Timex Reissue

UPDATE: Good grief they’re gone. That was fast. Code is still running though. It expires tonight (11/23) and it works on most stuff (exclusions are Alden, Aesop, Descente, Hodinkee, Moscot, Nike, & Made to Measure.) So yeah. Sorry if you missed out on the Q. But if you want to treat yourself to a super nice, Made in Portugal, Japanese fabric track jacket… and some toothpaste (to trip the threshold) that’s just one of the combos that’s still in play.

So here’s how this works.

Todd Snyder is running a tiered code to get a jump on Black Friday. There are some exclusions, but Timex isn’t one of them. They have a few Q Timex Reissue watches back in stock, for now. Those watches are $179 a piece.

Add something from the sale section that’s around $21 (say, the $24 Corgi Wool Socks shown in my cart above) and that’ll trip the $200 threshold.

Apply the code. Save money on Q timex. Get “free” socks.

Full review of the watch can be found here.

That’s it. Carry on.