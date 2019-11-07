Shetland Wool Cardigans for $45, Orient Mako USA for $199, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A bunch of new arrivals just landed at Bonobos. And while it’s a steep threshold at $175, the 25% off helps, a lot, if you’re looking to pick up one of their excellent sportcoats. Burgundy plaids? Yes please. Also. IT WORKS ON THEIR SHOES.

Lots of boots were getting a bit more knocked off during the Rediscover America Sale, but if memory serves, those Stuart and Patton Cap Toe Chukkas were excluded? At least the Pattons in that color? I think? Pretty nice sale, especially considering we’re heading into the thick of boot weather.

Back in stock over at Huckberry. For now. Won’t be surprised if it doesn’t last long. Full review can be found here.

The new boxes from Bespoke Post are pretty sweet this month. Top of the list? The Scottish Wool cardigan shown above. Yes, it’s made in China. But the fabric is Scottish Shetland Wool. Which is pretty solid stuff, especially at this price. Even better? If it’s your first box, you can use the code DAPPERED25 (I know, self promoting here, but that’s the code they offered us) and knock 25% off at checkout. That puts it at $33.75. Not bad at all. Dark gray is just about gone in terms of sizing, but there’s plenty of the “fern” option (on the left) left. And I personally think that one looks a bit better. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

No sportcoats. No Kenton boots. Most accessories are out too. Dang. BUT. Still a lot in there. Like their timeless Sussex quilted jacket, which just got featured over here.

Very nice price here. For the record, it’s not made or assembled in the USA, but it is a bit of a collaboration with wristwatch fans here in the states. Hacking and hand-winding, in house Orient Japanese movement. 200m water resistance. Sapphire crystal. And you can get it in any color you want, as long as it’s black. Full review here. Big thanks to our man Aaron K. for the tip!

Someone turn on the night shirt signal! Let’s soar.

It DOES start today though, if you’re a Nordy card carrier. Extra 25% off redline clearance. Prices should reflect that tomorrow when they flip the switch for the general public. Also. Someting is afoot over at regular Nordstrom. Their sale section has gotten all kinds of swole in the last day or two. Was around 2,000 items. Now it’s close to 5,000 items. Perhaps a big sale in the works? Tomorrow? Maybe?

The Pick: Allen Edmonds Daltons – $225.99 ($445)

That’s… a strangely low price for Daltons. Assuming they’re first quality? They say the leather color is “tan.” Which, does that mean “Walnut”? If they are walnut, first quality, then $226 for those is pretty darn good. Rue La La is a flash sale site. Been around for awhile. I’ve ordered stuff from them. Good customer service in my experience as well.

Also worth a mention: