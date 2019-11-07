Shetland Wool Cardigans for $45, Orient Mako USA for $199, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Bonobos: 25% off $175+ w/ EARLYBIRD
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $337.50 ($450) various colors and patterns
- Italian Wool Car Coat – $336 ($448)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $300 – $337.50 ($400 – $450) various colors and patterns
- The Alpern Chelsea Boot – $223.50 ($298)
- The Oxblood Percy Longwing Brogues – $186 ($248)
- The Blake Lace-Up Boot – $223.50 ($298)
A bunch of new arrivals just landed at Bonobos. And while it’s a steep threshold at $175, the 25% off helps, a lot, if you’re looking to pick up one of their excellent sportcoats. Burgundy plaids? Yes please. Also. IT WORKS ON THEIR SHOES.
Allen Edmonds: $100 off most boots
- Higgins Mill in Chromexcel – $295 ($395)
- Higgins Mill in Weatherproof Grain – $325 ($425)
- Hamilton Cap-Toe Oxford Dress Boot – $275 ($395)
- Nomad Chelseas in Suede – $275 ($375)
- Nomad Chelseas in Calfskin – $275 ($375)
- Patton Cap Toe Chukka – $295 ($395)
- Stuart Cap Toe Suede Chukkas – $345 ($445)
Lots of boots were getting a bit more knocked off during the Rediscover America Sale, but if memory serves, those Stuart and Patton Cap Toe Chukkas were excluded? At least the Pattons in that color? I think? Pretty nice sale, especially considering we’re heading into the thick of boot weather.
Huckberry: Q Timex Reissue Back in Stock (for now) – $180
Back in stock over at Huckberry. For now. Won’t be surprised if it doesn’t last long. Full review can be found here.
Bespoke Post: Shetland Wool Cardigan – $45 (for members)
The new boxes from Bespoke Post are pretty sweet this month. Top of the list? The Scottish Wool cardigan shown above. Yes, it’s made in China. But the fabric is Scottish Shetland Wool. Which is pretty solid stuff, especially at this price. Even better? If it’s your first box, you can use the code DAPPERED25 (I know, self promoting here, but that’s the code they offered us) and knock 25% off at checkout. That puts it at $33.75. Not bad at all. Dark gray is just about gone in terms of sizing, but there’s plenty of the “fern” option (on the left) left. And I personally think that one looks a bit better. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!
J. Crew: 40% off select w/ FAMILY
- Sussex quilted jacket with eco-friendly Primaloft – $88.80 ($148)
- Trucker jacket in stretch corduroy – $70.80 ($118)
- Dock peacoat with Thinsulate – $178.80 ($298)
- Abingdon weekender duffel – $178.80 ($298)
- SeaVees X J.Crew Coronado boots – $96 ($160)
- Bomber jacket in wool-blend with eco-friendly Primaloft – $136.80 ($228)
- Nordic sherpa fleece shawl-collar jacket – $88.80 ($148)
- Rugged merino cableknit mockneck cardigan – $94.80 ($158)
No sportcoats. No Kenton boots. Most accessories are out too. Dang. BUT. Still a lot in there. Like their timeless Sussex quilted jacket, which just got featured over here.
BONUS: LongIslandWatch: Orient Mako USA Automatic – $199
Very nice price here. For the record, it’s not made or assembled in the USA, but it is a bit of a collaboration with wristwatch fans here in the states. Hacking and hand-winding, in house Orient Japanese movement. 200m water resistance. Sapphire crystal. And you can get it in any color you want, as long as it’s black. Full review here. Big thanks to our man Aaron K. for the tip!
BONUS II: Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off select sale + additional 15% off w/ BC1818
- Made in Italy Wool/Cotton Knit Regent Fit Sportcoat – $222.48 ($698)
- Made in Italy Wool/Cotton Knit Regent Fit Sportcoat – $222.48 ($698)
- Made in the USA Filson Tartan and Canvas Messenger – $113.98 ($298)
- Made in the USA Tassel Loafers – $266.79 ($558)
Someone turn on the night shirt signal! Let’s soar.
BONUS III Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off all clearance starts tomorrow, 11/8
- Bonobos wool blend car coat in navy – $89.98 ($398)
- Bonobos wool blend car coat in camel – $149.97 ($498)
- Autumn Cashmere 2 Color Cashmere Sweater – $92.79 ($337.50)
- Bonobos Capstone Slim Fit Dinner Jacket – $209.97 ($700)
- Good Man BrandSlim Fit Henley – $29.97 ($98)
It DOES start today though, if you’re a Nordy card carrier. Extra 25% off redline clearance. Prices should reflect that tomorrow when they flip the switch for the general public. Also. Someting is afoot over at regular Nordstrom. Their sale section has gotten all kinds of swole in the last day or two. Was around 2,000 items. Now it’s close to 5,000 items. Perhaps a big sale in the works? Tomorrow? Maybe?
BONUS IV: Rue La La Allen Edmonds Sale
The Pick: Allen Edmonds Daltons – $225.99 ($445)
That’s… a strangely low price for Daltons. Assuming they’re first quality? They say the leather color is “tan.” Which, does that mean “Walnut”? If they are walnut, first quality, then $226 for those is pretty darn good. Rue La La is a flash sale site. Been around for awhile. I’ve ordered stuff from them. Good customer service in my experience as well.
Also worth a mention:
- Amazon: Ex Officio Boxer Brief 3 packs are down to $21. IF… you’re a size small.
- Club Monaco: 25% off outerwear w/ TOPLAYER
- UNIQLO: Their fall sale has launched.
- JOMERS: Their Italian wool flannel dress pants are back for $74.