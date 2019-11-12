Most Wanted Affordable Style – November 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Shockingly useful. You wouldn’t think having an additional, small shoehorn stashed in your luggage would make a difference, but if you’ve always got a dopp kit packed (whether it be for early morning gym visits / constant travel), it makes a big deal. I stash my mini shoe horn (not this particular one) in one of the interior side pockets of my Filson medium duffel. And there it lives. And gets used all the time. It has a happy, mostly quiet home, and I have a shoe horn on hand (and foot) at all times when I need it most. This particular J. Crew shoe horn goes on sale quite often. Would make a great stocking stuffer.

I understand that big, bold patterns and colors are in style for the moment, but there’s something to be said for not dressing like an inflatable bounce house. You can still inject a little personality. See the plaid above. Should be eligible for a code at some point.

Oh good grief. Those boots are something. And I’m guessing they used the same suede that they used on their excellent Rhodes Chukkas? If so, that stuff is gonna be buttery smooth. Blake Stitched. Made in Portugal. Fits half a size large.

Reineer in flight. Happy little Christmas trees. And… um…. T-Rexs in Santa Suits? This all checks out. Ships and returns for free. Have a very Rawr-y Holiday. Little arms little arms help me unwrap my presents little arms!

Bombers are in. Wool is best. Fabric is from the famous Italian mill, Vitale Barberis Canonico. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply. Seems to run slim, like true slim, which is pretty standard for Suitsupply goods. A splurge, but something you might wear and look great in for a very, very long time.

For a dude who is so anti Nike Killshot (they’re overrated)… these sure do speak to me. In the Legion Green at least. I know. I sit on a throne of lies.

