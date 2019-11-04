Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bulova Devil Divers, GAP Exclusion Free, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Last chance here. Seems like most if not all of their f/w collection is online? Just in time for the weather to cool off, and for the evenings to get dark. Early. Full picks (and there are a lot) can be found over in this post.

Gap’s getting in on the exclusion free action too eh? Use both codes and you end up with effectively 46% off. Card members get an extra 20% off with the code CARD20. So. Know that.

So along with the new Seiko 5 collection, it looks like Macy’s has three different models of the very popular, retro/throwback automatic Bulova Devil Diver up for an additional 25% off with the FRIEND code. Drops these things to $477. Even the green model. OH THE GREEN MODEL. Head here for a full in person review.

The Combo Pick: Super 130s Wool Midnight Tux ($498) + Medium Gray Super 120s Wool Sharkskin Suit ($328) = $660.80 ($826)

I’m not saying it’s the perfect time to buy a tux, but I’m also not saying it’s not the perfect time to buy a tux. Maybe fill out your suit collection a bit with that 3rd, 4th, or 5th option, and then pick up a tux and have in hand, tailored, and ready to wear for New Year’s Eve? Deal ends today, 11/4/19.

Also worth a mention…