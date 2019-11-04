Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bulova Devil Divers, GAP Exclusion Free, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Banana Republic: LAST DAY for 50% off w/ BRFAMILY + Free 2-3 day ship on $100+ w/ BRSHIP
- Italian Wool Blend Submariner Coat – $164.50 ($329)
- Wool-Blend Chore Jacket – $74.50 ($149)
- Slim Italian Corduroy Suit Jacket – $149 ($298)
- Heritage Mariner-Stripe Wool Blend Sweater – $64.50 ($129)
- Heritage Slim Rapid Movement Denim Selvedge Jean – $64.50 ($129)
- Slim Wool-Blend Knit Blazer – $149 ($298)
- Suede Backpack – $149 ($298)
- Merino Wool Waffle-Knit Scarf – $39.75 ($79.50)
- Italian Merino Shawl-Collar Sweater – $54.50 ($109)
Last chance here. Seems like most if not all of their f/w collection is online? Just in time for the weather to cool off, and for the evenings to get dark. Early. Full picks (and there are a lot) can be found over in this post.
#2. GAP: 40% off w/ GAPFRIEND + Extra 10% off w/ FORYOU
- Flannel-Lined Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $37.77 ($69.95)
- 60% Cotton/30% Nylon/10% Wool Waffle Stitch Chest Stripe Sweater – $37.77 ($69.95)
- 60% Cotton/30% Nylon/10% Wool Marled Stripe Sweater – $37.77 ($69.95)
- ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Jacket – $69.12 ($128)
- Slim Jeans with GapFlex – $37.77 ($69.95)
- Slim Fit Cords with GapFlex – $37.77 ($69.95)
- Icon Corduroy Jacket – $48.57 ($89.95)
- Basic Leather Belt – $21.57 ($39.95)
- Suede Shirt Jacket – $198.72 ($368) (shown at top of post)
Gap’s getting in on the exclusion free action too eh? Use both codes and you end up with effectively 46% off. Card members get an extra 20% off with the code CARD20. So. Know that.
#3. Macy’s: Bulova Devil Divers – $477 w/ FRIEND ($636)
- Bulova Automatic Devil Diver in Green/Black – $477 ($795)
- Bulova Automatic Devil Diver in Red/Black – $477 ($795)
- Bulova Automatic Devil Diver in Blue/Orange – $477 ($795)
So along with the new Seiko 5 collection, it looks like Macy’s has three different models of the very popular, retro/throwback automatic Bulova Devil Diver up for an additional 25% off with the FRIEND code. Drops these things to $477. Even the green model. OH THE GREEN MODEL. Head here for a full in person review.
BONUS Spier and Mackay: 20% off when you buy 2 Suits w/ SUITS20
The Combo Pick: Super 130s Wool Midnight Tux ($498) + Medium Gray Super 120s Wool Sharkskin Suit ($328) = $660.80 ($826)
I’m not saying it’s the perfect time to buy a tux, but I’m also not saying it’s not the perfect time to buy a tux. Maybe fill out your suit collection a bit with that 3rd, 4th, or 5th option, and then pick up a tux and have in hand, tailored, and ready to wear for New Year’s Eve? Deal ends today, 11/4/19.
Also worth a mention…
- Huckberry: They’ve got some of the hard to find, Timex Q divers in stock. For now. In person review of the Q coming tomorrow.
- Jomers: They just restocked some of their 100% cotton, White Oak Cone Denim jeans.