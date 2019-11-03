Steal Alert? New Seiko 5 watches are in, and on sale, at Macy’s

Macy’s is running a Friends & Family sale. That’s not the story through. The story is, after waiting for a while, it appears that a heritage, trustable (not a word), big time retailer has finally gotten their hands on a batch of these new Seiko 5 sport watches.

Couple of things to note: Some of the new designs look excellent. And they still have an in-house automatic movement of course. BUT… it looks like the water resistance tops out at 100m, and there’s no screw down crowns. That’ll be just fine for most, but if you spend a lot of time in and around water, and you’re smashing about and what not, 100m might make you less than comfortable.

I’m showing, I think, five of the new models at Macy’s? And the 25% off code FRIEND applies at checkout.

And that blue one. With the shark mesh. Yeeeeeeeeeah.

You can read more about the redesign here direct from Seiko, as well as over here at Hodinkee who did a great breakdown when the news first came out.

That’s all. Carry on. Enjoy your Sunday.