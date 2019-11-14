Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Sale, 55% off LE Cashmere Sweaters, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not everything in the sale section is getting the additional 20% off cut, but plenty of good stuff is. If you’ll need me, I’ll be in the corner slowly rocking back and forth, holding my knees up to my chest, repeating slowly and calmly that I do NOT need a new briefcase. Or a new pair of boots. OR a new duffel bag. Sheesh there’s some solid stuff in there. I mean, $160 for first quality Higgins Mill boots in a super versatile shade and the leather has some cool texture to it? That’s pretty unheard of.

Last weekend for this. Full picks can be found here. Everything ships and returns for free.

The Pick: Super 120s Merino Blue Plaid Sportcoat – $248 ($328)

Just three options and the deal expires at Noon ET today (Thursday 11/14), but man. That blue plaid option. Super 120s merino, half canvas, and 1/4 lined back with cupro. It was a big time winner during our annual best sportcoats roundup. No code necessary. Prices online reflect the discount. Size shown above is a 36R SLIM on 5’9″ / 160. Also available in contemporary fit. More info in that best sportcoats post over here.

Powered by the Amazon machine (East Dane is basically the men’s side of ShopBop) so shipping is super fast. And if you login and have Prime? It’s the standard 2 day you’ve come to (weirdly, we all have, but still) expect. East Dane carries higher end brands. So, there might be some sticker shock here. But that’s the current, odd, Menswear landscape with Amazon. It’s either low end odd stuff (outside of their outstanding + affordably priced house brand Goodthreads) on Amazon’s main site, or, higher end stuff on East Dane. Beats me as to why.

The Pick: C65 Trident Manual Wind – $637 ($910)

Usually they make a bigger deal out of this. These are nearly new, basically mint condition watches that were probably sent out to certain members of the press for photos, then returned. Marked down, and they still ship and return for free I believe? Big thanks to our man Kris P. for the tip. HUGE fan of the C65 Trident Manual wind which I also bought during a “nearly new” sale. It’s shown above on a Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO.

Just in case you missed the update to the post from Tuesday. I’m a dope. I totally forgot to check and see if the additional 15% off code THESKIMM was still working. And guess what? It is. Prices above now reflect that additional 15% off on top of the 35% off (total: 44.75% off). Big thanks to Mike R. for the tip!

UPDATE: This could all be a pain in the butt. The cashmere code doesn’t seem to be working on Men’s cashmere (c’mon Lands’ End, throw us a bone over here.) And the FALL code is giving me 50% off on a cashmere V neck, but it might have some hidden tiers? Bit of a cluster on the LE promo side right now I guess. Thanks to Corey S. for the info here. Sorry fellas.

I don’t know what’s going on over at Lands’ End, but they’ve picked up the generosity in terms of their codes and promos. No more “50% off but just ONE item” business. It’s half off, as much as you want. Plus free shipping. And a note on the quality of their cashmere: It’s oddly good. Like, really good.

Also worth a mention: