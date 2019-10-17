Timex Q diver restock, BOGO Shoe Trees, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Last weekend for this guys. Now or pretty much never. And if you haven’t already, you can save an additional 15% off by signing up for their email list (the “collectors”) and you’ll get a one time 15% off code. Full picks from the sale can be found here.

And in case you do dive into the Rediscover America Sale (or, you’re already swimming in the deep end of it), the AE owned Woodlore cedar company is doing a big buy one get one free sale on their basic adjustable shoe trees. Two pairs of shoe trees for twenty bucks? Excellent. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50 though, so, be aware of that fact. Big thanks to Carlon H. for the tip here!

FLASHLOVE? Sounds like something you should report to the police. 40% off though is pretty steep for J. Crew, and while their Kenton boots and the vast majority of their sportcoats are excluded, some ol’ favorites like their Dock Peacoat and Sussex Quilted Vest are getting the 40% off.

I know, I know. Some of you are sick of seeing this thing on Dappered. But it’s hugely popular and sells out quickly. A design Timex brought back from the 70s. Quartz movement of course, which at the time of original design was new-ish fancy tech for consumers. 38mm in diameter. Acrylic crystal, so it’ll scratch, but believe it or not that’s what a lot of guys want. Especially in a retro design like this (it’s more authentic to the original). 50m water resistance, which, well, that should be… good! It looks great if you’re after that 1970’s vibe. I don’t know what time the restock goes live. Will try and update ASAP.

Has to be just one item though. Picking up more than just one item? Try the 40% off full price (no limit) PLUS free shipping no minimum code BONUS40. Being that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $75 now, that free shipping no minimum deal can be quite nice. Prices above reflect the half off offer.

Huckberry’s exclusive “Rhodes” brand of shoes just released some new styles. Chelseas and desert boots are the newest addition to their already strong line up. (Review of their heritage style work boots can be found here, and their chukkas can be found here.) The Huxley chelseas are Blake stitched in Portugal like most of their other styles, while the Dylan desert Boots are made in Italy. Those new chelseas look like they lean a little workwear in style? Think more R.M. Williamson, and a little less A.E. Liverpool.

It’s Ledbury’s big anniversary sale, and for those of us who are enormous fans of their quality, their attention to detail, and that oh-so-perfect slightly lowered second button on their shirts, this is big news. One fat note though: Their new, less expensive “Essentials” collection is excluded. So, that’s a bit of a bummer. 3rd party stuff and bundles are also excluded, but other than that, it should be fair game.

This is Mark McNairy’s popular, cheap brand. I don’t have any direct experience with them, but I’ve heard that they’re not bad for the price. Just a warning on the crepe sole options: That stuff can get slippery in wet weather. Not a sale here, but, like I said. Seems popular with some of you guys. $99 gets you suede boots, $109 gets you the smooth leather.

Also worth a mention: