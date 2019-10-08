Most Wanted Affordable Style – October 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Somehow, these got left out of the big Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale roundup. Even though we’re heading into the weather-y months, and they’re $120 off. I stand before you, ashamed and begging forgiveness. No weatherproof boot should look that good. That’s just plain unfair right there. Weatherproof membrane lining. Vibram Ice Grip rubber sole = traction, yet somehow not as toothy looking as, say, the lug sole on the Longbranch. Goodyear welted and made in Port Washington Wisconsin (where they know a thing or two about ice and snow).

Unnecessary glacier/glare side shields are about as pretentious* as some 1%-er who’d get out of breath walking up half a flight of stairs lumbering around in a Canadian Goose expedition parka. BUT… these side shields are magnetic, and come off easily. And if you take them off, you’ve got some pretty awesome looking, 70s style shades there. Polarized too. And if you are a serious winter sports fanatic? The glare shields should come in handy in a month or two. (*I know, I know. Those in glass houses and all that.)

It’s the pockets people. Yes, it’s a basic car coat, albeit made out of a nice Italian wool blend. But the thing that gets this on the most wanted list, for being so basic? It’s the positioning of the pockets. Those side slashes are a LOT easier to use and more convenient compared to the usual, basic horizontal flap pockets you see on most coats (and suit jackets). Those are just awkward to get into quickly, let alone walking around with your hands in them for any extended period of time. 67% wool, 18% nylon, 11% polyester, 4% other. Also available in a brown herringbone.

Wowza. Assembled in the USA and running off Japanese automatic movements. Bubble domed sapphire glass. 40mm in diameter (so good for those that prefer more classically sized watches) with 20mm wide lugs and bracelet which tapers to 18mm at the clasp. Water resistance is 300 meters. Interior bezel (controlled by one of the crowns) comes in either a 60 minute diver option, or a 12 hour “traveler” option. Currently taking non-refundable pre-orders. Price increases to $700 on November 1st. Estimated delivery begins early November 2019

Haven’t seen a single minute yet. Here’s to hoping it doesn’t take a step back. I mean, Peaky Blinders has been so good for so long, and now that Tommy is an MP, you gotta wonder if we’re gonna get the same stuff we’ve all come to love about the show? Just released to US audiences over the weekend via Netflix.

Two things can be true here: First, these look kinda cool. (I think it’s the shawl collar.) And second, the “heather natural” option on the left looks just like a toilet seat cover my Grandma used to have.

