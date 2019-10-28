Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Made in the USA Briefcases for $99, Italian on Sale Chukkas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

As good as it gets for BR. Half off, no exclusions on BR merchandise. Plus, since you have to be a cardmember for this one day early access, you can get the extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCARD. That works out to a total of 55% off. Not bad at all, especially considering all the new arrivals flowing in for the colder months. We’ll have a full-scale round up tomorrow for when it goes live to the general public.

UPDATE: And apparently this IS live to the general public? 50% off, not sure about exclusions, with the code BRAPP50. And I guess you don’t have to be in their app to use it? Big thanks to Andrew C. for the tip!

UPDATE: Hannnng on a second. The Korchmar bags say “imported”??? Did they not say Made in the USA before? Am I not totally making this up? I mean, $99 for it still looks like a solid deal, but, I’m really sorry about the misinformation here. At least you can return it if it’s not up to snuff? You’d think it would be regardless. But still. Big thanks to Jason J. for the heads up here.

UPDATE II: Okay, now they ARE Made in the USA? Big thanks to Dario C. who did a chat with customer service, and C.S. said it’s a mistake on their site. The bags are made in the USA. Big thanks to both Jason J. and Dario C. here for pointing out the continuity errors.

This is first quality stuff. So, it ships and returns for free. And… THOSE BRIEFCASES ARE $99??? I mean, I understand it’s the olive and the all-black options, and perhaps some would find the gray/brown to be more attractive, but even the gray/brown is at what appears to be a steal price. Also, Higgins Mill first quality for $199? Huge thanks to Brad E. for the tip!!

Those Italian made desert boots with the natural latex sole are astonishingly nice for a $113 (now on sale) asking price. Full review can be found over here.

A huge discount? No. But any discount on this thing is more than what you normally get. Efforting an in-person. It’s just hard to get a hold of one of these watches since they sell out so quick.

