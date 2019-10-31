Extra 40% off Bonobos Sale Items, Lightweight Merino Hoodies (yes, hoodies) & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Spier’s made in Portugal, Goodyear Welted shoes are already a bargain at full price (which, like, never happens in the retail world these days.) So any sort of sale is a big deal. Sizes are starting to clear out though. Full review of the double monks can be found here. Remember, if it’s your FIRST shoe, sportcoat, or suit purchase, Spier will cover the return shipping.

I’d wear one of those merino hoodies. In fact, maybe I already do. Yes, me, the supposedly anti-hoodie person. I sit on a throne of lies.

Not a ton new in the sale section, but, still absolutely worth a mention. And being that this is Bonobos, it’s all final sale of course. No returns. Code runs through this Saturday, 11/2.

Made in Egypt from 97% Cotton Moleskin / 3% Stretch Italian fabric. Moleskin is a super soft, cotton fabric that’s kinda like a matte, super short napped, suede-like material. Without, y’know, the animal skin part. It’s cotton. Nothing died for these pants. Well, plants died. And then I suppose the “stretch” is made, probably, from crude pulled out of the ground, which could have dino-dna in it. But then we’re taking veganism to an extreme that I’m not capable of beginning to understand. Just in time for the weather to really cool off. Four perfect, fall ready colors. Just the 34″ inseams though, so, you’ll have to have them tailored, or, be prepared to cuff unless you’re quite tall. Outbound shipping is free. You’re on the hook for returns.

No returns on any of it though. It’s all final sale. And while the sale section is stacked, there is some WEIRD stuff in there. Huge thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip on this one!!

In case you missed it. Runs clear through Monday, 11/4. Also, if your purchase is more than $100, you can get free 3-5 day shipping with the code BRSHIP. Full picks for this massive sale can be found here.

Also worth a mention: