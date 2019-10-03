Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, Extra 40% off EXPRESS Mega Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Alpine Cap Toe Boot in Brown – $199.20 ($249)

Bond Street Cap Toe Oxfords – $199.20 ($249)

Hamilton Cap Toe Boot in Brown Tumbled Leather – $199.20 ($249)

Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxford – $183.20 ($229)

Dalton Weatherproof Boot – $239.20 ($299)

Nomad Chelsea in Snuff Suede – $199.20 ($249)

Higgins Mill in Weatherproof Tan – $199.20 ($249)

McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $199.20 ($249)

Strand Cap Toe Oxfords – $199.20 ($249)

This is new? I don’t recall the shoebank ever doing a “take an extra 20% off what you see” style sale. It used to be the prices were always as marked. Anyway, this is the old-school, no e-commerce, affix ye ear trumpet and dial the telephone gotta call them up to make an order. And remember, it’s still a $25 restocking fee if you send them back through the mail. No links above because you have to sort by size and width on the home page, and availability varies greatly depending on what model you’re after. Head here for an explainer as to just what Factory 2nds are all about and why they’re a bit of a gamble.

Over 1200 items in clearance? And I went through all of it. Because that’s what I’m here to do for you fellas: Pick through the EXPRESS clearance section so you end up with well fitting stuff, made of decent materials, and you DON’T end up with an enormous lion logo on your chest. I shouldn’t let my head hang so much. I’m out here doing the Lord’s work. No really.

Nodus Watches, they of the assembled in the USA Retrospect ($450) and Avalon ($625), are releasing a new model (with two crowns!) tomorrow, 10/4. Not sure on price or specs since it’s been a slow roll out/tease on Instagram this week, but, for those of us that are fans of what these guys are doing, Friday’s launch could be a hoot.

Some of these things are already in stock, and some have an estimated ship date of October 14th. Still half canvas, still really nice fabrics, and still noticeably less expensive than their competition, Suitsupply. That said, only your first suit, sportcoat, or shoe purchase at Spier ships and returns for free. At Suitsupply free shipping and returns is standard. And therein lies the rub.

Shoes? They got shoes. But there’s more than that. They have bags and clothes and, well, you get the idea. Do note that the above bags are “imported.” I don’t know if they’re imported from China, Italy, the Moon, or the Neighborhood of Make Believe. But they look nice from here. Duffel looks a lot like the Korchmar weekender. Which would make sense, being that AE also carries Korchmar.

