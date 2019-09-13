The Weekend Reset – Doing our best to hustle Fall into place.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Late Summer Vegetable Soup with Basil Pitsou. For those of us lucky enough to be starting the transition from Summer to Fall, many feel the need to hurry the progress. That favorite pair of house-sweats magically appears most pret-a-porter-like. Tea becomes the drink of choice. Hot, of course. And the desire for soups and roasted everything (need I remind you of item number 3 from last week?) becomes overwhelming. And once Fall rolls around, I have no issues making meals that require a bit more effort. It’s the journey, right? This tasty dish relies on seasonal favorites like corn, summer squash, basil and other pantry staples. You’ll need a food processor. I imagine a protein shake mixer might get the job done with a little work. But the pay off? Totally. Worth. It. Make sure to have some crusty peasant bread to go with.

Stephen King is having the last laugh. For a writer who was held at arms length by his literary contemporaries and critics, the man has achieved unparalleled levels of success in the years since. And, at some point well into his career, the critics came around. I have been a fan since I was a kid. I’m of the opinion that even a so-so King novel (or short story) is worth the time simply because of his skills at creating memorable characters with unique issues. It would appear that King’s latest is anything but so-so based on what I’ve read here and here and here. One of my other favorite Fall activities? Getting comfortable with a good read. Oh, and yes, it will be coming to a screen near you.

Finally, it can be told. A series from RZA that tells the story of Hip Hop’s most interesting (and important) collective? Yes please and thank you.

Slow cooker cranberry orange mulled spiced wine. I am fully aware that I’m pushing my luck here with this one, but, sorry not sorry. Go all in I say. I’m not suggesting you enjoy this during a football game or anything. I am not a savage. I just believe that there is something super appealing about having a batch of this going during a weekend afternoon when you might be reading the new Stephen King book or working on that Late Summer Vegetable soup recipe from above. Your place is going to smell delicious AND you might just this once slow down and get some you time. Just, you know, not too much because this can be powerful stuff this.

I was an English major. I should have known about this. But when I see a headline that makes the case that one of my favorite poets painted better than one of my favorite painters, I stop and prepare for fisticuffs. It turns out there is no need. It is enough for me to learn about William Blake’s gifts as a painter and to appreciate where he fits in amongst his contemporaries contextually and to understand the breadth of his talent. Now, I need to go crowd-fund a journey to The Tate Modern and fast.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time. He does give this site full marks for a job well done. Because we all deserve this shit. Mostly.