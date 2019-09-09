Monday Sales Tripod – 45% off GAP, Retro Pumas for $50, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. GAP: 45% off everything w/ CYBER
- Casual Classic 98% Cotton / 2% Lycra Blazer in Stretch – $49.47 ($89.95)
- ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Jacket – $70.40 ($128)
- Shaker Stitch Cardigan Sweater – $43.97 ($79.95)
- Sherpa-Lined Deck Jacket – $70.40 ($128)
- Slim Jeans with GapFlex – $38.47 ($69.95)
- Suede Shirt Jacket – $202.40 ($368)
- Slim Fit Cords with GapFlex – $38.47 ($69.95)
- Icon Corduroy Jacket – $49.47 ($89.95)
- Basic Leather Belt – $21.97 ($39.95)
- Wool-Blend Top Coat – $125.40 ($228) shown at top of post
Only exclusions appear to be Denim through the Decades & the 1969 Premium Collection. Other than that, it should be fair game. As good as GAP gets, because I don’t think they do 50% off often, if at all? I know GAP isn’t a favorite for many anymore, and the last few years have been super “mneh,” but this fall’s collection looks promising. Lots of saturated blues and rich browns. Basic, timeless designs. And that’s not a bad thing in today’s hyper trendy retail world.
#2. Spier & Mackay: Premium Guabello Super 120s & 130s pre order – $428 – $448
It is very, very difficult to beat the value you get with Spier’s base line of half-canvas, nice Australian Merino wool suits that start in the low to mid $300 range. But if you like a Spier suit, know your fit, and want something a bit nicer? Then their Guabello wool is it. Super 120s and 130s (the higher the number, the finer the fiber, and thus the smoother and softer the hand feel) for less than half a grand. Now available for pre-order, in either slim or their more athletic contemporary fit.
#3. DSW: $10 off $49, $20 off $99, or $60 off $199 w/ THATSPICE
- Puma Super Liga Retro OG – $49.99 ($59.99)
- Cole Haan Original Grand Stitchlite – $119.99 ($139.99)
- Cole Haan Grand Pro Turf Sneaker – $79.99 ($99.99) review here
- Made in Italy Mercanti Fiorentini Medallion Toe Oxford – $139.99 ($159.99)
- Made in Italy Mercanti Fiorentini Cap Toe Oxford – $139.99 ($159.99)
- Made in Italy Mercanti Fiorentini Single Monk – $129.99 ($159.99)
A pretty standard tiered code from DSW, but, it comes and goes. And it’s a pretty solid deal. Especially when applied to their in-house brands like the Italian made Mercanti Fiorentini. Are they gonna be Allen Edmonds quality? Heck no! Are they gonna be decent for most if you take reasonable care of them? Yes indeed. Also, those Pumas. Nice. I believe you still have to sign up for their email list to use their codes. But DSW doesn’t barrage you with emails, so it’s not that big of a deal to do so.
Also worth a mention…
- Lands’ End: 30% off + free shipping no min w/ SAVING30 & 3030
- Huckberry: They’re running an up to 40% off blazers sale, but it’s mostly summery stuff. Meanwhile, their Flannel Lined, USA Made Waxed Truckers are back from Flint and Tinder.
- Suitsupply: What appears to be the lion-share of their F/W 2019-20 collection has landed.