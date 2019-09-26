Ledbury’s new less expensive line, East Dane Sale Picks, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Same site that brought you the Billy Reid Bond Peacoat discount yesterday. It’s an Amazon/Shopbop production, so shipping is super fast and free even if you don’t have Amazon Prime. If you do? It’s even faster. 2 day standard. And they include a return label in each package, so returns are free, quick, and easy (but the return window is short: 15 days.) Code STOCKUP19 expires Saturday, 9/28.

Yes, $98 for a shirt is still spendy. But it’s Ledbury, which are grail-shirts for many of us (and yes, you can have a “grail” shirt). So what’s the difference between these new “essential” shirts and their normal collection, which runs $47+ more? Apparently, not much. The Ledbury folks said that these have the same construction, collar details, fabrics from the same mills, buttons, slightly lower 2nd button placement, etc. They just were able to plan and bought bigger quantities and have been working on passing down those cost savings to make a less-expensive shirt. MEANWHILE… they just launched an extra 30% off sale items deal. No code necessary. Discount happens in cart.

Lots of exclusions. They’re running 30% off more than the 40% off section, but even the 30% off inventory has excluded a ton of boots, almost all blazers, etc. Yes, the peacoat isn’t getting the 40% off. And also, as a reminder, check your local army/navy surplus. That said, this one is a touch longer than most traditional peacoats which can run a bit chopped, and this one should cover your suit jacket or sportcoat tail. That and the slightly trimmer fit (still has room to layer) is appreciated by many.

Nice to see they had enough made that they haven’t blown through most common sizes yet. These things deliver a lot for the relatively low asking price of $328: Available in two fits. (Slim & Contemporary, the latter being a more athletic fit.) Made from 100% Australian merino wool, now upgraded to a super 120s fabric. Lightly padded shoulders. Lined in Bemberg, not cheap & stuffy polyester. Timeless lapel width. Not too thin, not too wide. Timeless button stance. Not too high, not slung super low. Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning. Makes for easier tailoring. If it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase, they’ll cover the return shipping. Available in either Navy (left) Charcoal (right) Medium Gray, Medium Gray Sharkskin, and Medium Blue Sharkskin.

Three colors and slim or straight fit. There’s a catch though: These are made in Indonesia. Flint and Tinder stuff made overseas? Say it ain’t so. But, these be the times we live in. I asked what was up here, and this is what I was told from the folks at Flint & Tinder: “The aim of Flint and Tinder has always been to make the best possible product at the best value. To honor that mission, we’ve partnered with select foreign vendors for some of our garments to ensure the highest and most consistent quality. While we’re still focused on American manufacturing whenever possible, we also take every customer’s feedback to heart. We manufacture our 365 Pants in an industry-leading factory in quality, labor compliance, and sustainability. Located in Central Java, Indonesia, they’ve been a specialty jean and chino factory since 1998. Of the 3000 workers, 25% are dedicated to quality control, which is higher than any other facility we’ve seen. This manufacturer also recycles all scraps from the production process, recycles 98% of the water used on-site, and up-cycles garment treatment byproduct to make bricks used for local construction.” So there you go. Not sure if that’ll satisfy or not, but, those are the facts.

Also worth a mention: