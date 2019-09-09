In Review: The Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Flight Jacket

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts with his wife, and loves being a dad.

“I feel the need… the need… for BREATHABILITY!!”

No, it’s not quite what Maverick uttered to Goose, but it’s what Flint and Tinder must have said when approaching their new flight jacket. And I must have glossed over that part of the product info, because I was expecting a heavier, almost duckcloth-like heft to the fabric. What we have here, is something much more versatile and unique. Let’s turn and burn.

Spreadin’ out his wings tonight. Ryan N. is wearing a size S on 5’9″, 160 lbs.

The fit here is a slim, but a.. slightly roomy slim? Body is cut slightly roomier for more airflow, but make no mistake, it’s a slim cut. If you’re looking for any stretch, it ain’t here. Cuffs and waist do not move at all, meaning you should order your normal size for a proper fit. Easy-peasy. Just a walk in the park.

The start of a great review? I don’t know, but it’s looking good so far.

So you’re the one. Let’s move on to the fabric itself. Made in the USA from 100% “high-twist” cotton yarn, that means that each strand is more compact, giving it a tauter, more uniform appearance and enhanced breathability, which seems to be their key metric this time around. Their goal was to create something that you could trust to keep you comfortable in a variety of seasons and situations. But it takes a lot more than just fancy fabric.

Multi-stitched cuffs and diagonally-reinforced placket make it both durable and good-looking.

Sharp details like the multi-stitched cuffs, all-metal hardware, and diagonally-reinforced zipper placket all up the cool appeal, while also making a supremely durable product. They’re doing it better and cleaner than the other guys. I would have no hesitations putting this up to anything I needed to throw at it.

The roomy side pockets are excellent, and there’s even a hidden inner pocket for stashing your aviators or cellphone. I found it to be fairly secure, unlike a lot of pockets like these which are so shallow that they feel like an afterthought.

Stash some gear in the hidden inner pocket.

As for the zippered chest pocket, while it oozes cool, I don’t think I’ve ever actually used one myself. Much like a pocket on a polo, it always feels more form than function to me. Sure, you can put a thing or two in there, but doesn’t it start to look bulky? Great balls of fire.. maybe I’m in the minority?

Stash things here too. Plenty of options while remaining lightweight.

The site notes that their jacket is perfect for all situations, because “the clean-cut, classic style looks sharp over anything from a simple t-shirt to a tucked-in buttondown.” Hard to disagree here. The classic dark, inky navy goes with everything, much like a pair of dark denim. And along with the navy shown in this post, it’s also available in olive. It’s daunting to take something as classic as a flight jacket and turn it into something so versatile. Huckberry, you just did an incredibly brave thing.

Too close for missiles. I’m switching to paper.

Another hit here from Flint and Tinder, whose list of solid reviews is long, but distinguished. You might even say it’s a target-rich environment. You’re a hell of a brand. Maybe too good. I’d like to bust your butt but I can’t. You’re on the front page of all the Dappered-speaking world. And if you’re counting, there’s no fewer than 16 Top Gun references here. I’m on fire. I’m going to need a beer to put these flames out. Yo!