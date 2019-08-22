UK Made Dress Shoes, Stuff to make your home look better, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The vast majority of J. Crew’s sale section is NOT getting the extra 50% off. Which is kinda odd. Maybe that’ll change (there’s a ton of stuff in their sale section,) but, for now it’s just some select picks. And boy, those Oar stripe derbies and winngers? For $55? List price was originally $298? That also seems… odd.

Goodyear welted, Made in the UK, and available in “mahogany” (above), dark brown, or black. It IS UK sizing though. So, most are gonna wanna size down a full size. Here’s the info from Massdrop on that: Loake shoes are sized in UK sizing, meaning that most US customers will size down one full size (so a US9 = UK8). The Capital last is generally described as a slightly roomy true to UK size. From the Loake website: “We find that the majority of customers find that their regular UK size is quite adequate in the Capital last and is thought of as quite true to size for those with what is considered to be an average width foot. Some may find that there is just a tiny bit of extra width and length but this is minimal and not worthy of adjusting your size for unless you have particularly narrow feet.”

Huckberry describes these guys as “The Ikea of Japan.” All I need to know about them is that that is the coolest damn toilet paper roll I’ve ever seen. And that’s saying something.

That works out to 20% off a watch that they rarely offer discount codes on, and a watch that hasn’t saturated the 3rd party market like many of their other models. 41.5 mm case size is more like the divers Connery’s 007 wore, and less like the hulking beasts seen today. It still has a good, solid feel to it though, and the brushed, matte links are perfectly proportioned. The 200m water resistance means you don’t have to take it off when you head into the water (unless you’re deep diving, or, the “water” in question is a hot tub… which can really screw with the gaskets of any watch), and the 120 click bezel is nice and snappy. The Sapphire Crystal, solid end links, and Nemoto Luminova are all impressive for the price, and the movement hacks and hand winds. Available in either black, white, or the blue shown above. Code expires this Sunday, 8/25. Full review can be found here.

Hautelook = Nordstrom’s flash sale site. Thorogood = Made in the USA Boots, many with chromexcel leather, for less money than you might think. Especially when they hit a site like Hautelook, which is Nordstrom’s flash… wait we already covered that. Anywho, a few tempting models to choose from, just in time for the upcoming boot season.

BONUS Dappered (that’s us!): Next Week is Reader Appreciation Week

It;s our annual string of giveaways to say thanks to you guys, the readers. Four giveaways this year (next Friday is the Friday before Labor Day weekend, so, we gotta do a Sales Hoedown/Roundup, no?) that hopefully will raise an eyebrow or two in that certain “oh yeah, I’d like that” kinda way. And no, we are not giving away a green convertible. Nice try though smarty pants.

SPENDY, but, man just look at ’em. Made in the USA! Resoleable up to four times! I mean… c’mon. Colorway is exclusive to Huckberry. They usually sell out, and that’s saying something since they’re a $220 sneaker. Ships and returns free. Also available in black this time around.

