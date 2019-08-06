Style Scenario: What to Wear on a Summer Dressed Up Date Night

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. In the summer, you may not want to go full-on suit and tie when headed out for a night with your significant other. The season is more relaxed, so, dress appropriately. You still want to sharpen your look, especially if it’s a special occasion or celebration. Be mindful of the plan for the evening and the locations you’re headed. We’ve already covered a more laid-back, casual date, so this is a look for somewhere a bit “nicer.” You want to look nice, but not overdressed. This date night look provides a bit more polish without being stuffy. As always, start here, and add your own personal touches. Date night is, after all, a personal event.

The Jacket: Bonobos Unconstructed Sportcoat in Navy – $340 w/ SOLSTICE15 ($400). They really are something else. Spendy, because Bonobos, but you won’t regret the cost after wearing it a few times. Drapes beautifully, and exceptionally breathable. My favorite sportcoat I own, and one of my favorite pieces overall.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Men’s Shop Tech Smart Extra Slim Fit Check Shirt in Navy/White – $34.75 ($69.50). If you’re of a more athletic build, the extra slim fit is a blessing. It’s not overly slim- think of it more as an “extra tapered” or true athletic fit. This is the only shirt I’ve found that fits me perfectly off the rack. A summer appropriate pattern at a great price, and as always with Nordstrom, ships and returns free.

The Pants: BR Core Temp Chino in Olive – $98. Steer from the yacht-club-combo of navy over khaki and opt for a more unique pairing with this olive shade in a temperature-regulating pair of chinos. Often excluded from promos, but has been getting some discounts in the last week or two. Full review here.

The Shoes: TRASK Brady Chukka Boot – $146.90 ($245). Impressive specs here for the price (here’s their main site which describes what makes up these chukkas). Stitched out construction, English suede from Charles F. Stead, and on sale via Nordstrom. Me? I don’t mind smooth leather boots in the summer, as long as they’re high quality. High quality = they’ll fit well and feel good. I like the Higgins Mill from Allen Edmonds.

The Belt: GAP Basic Brown Leather Belt – $26 ($39.50). I’m going to include this until a better option comes on the scene. Incredible durability, utility, and quality for the price.

The Watch: Orient Polaris GMT – $370. Can be found cheaper from third party sellers, but at $370 direct from the source, it’s a strong value. A timeless dial with GMT functionality leads this piece to punch well above the listed price. It’s honestly a beautiful watch that even non-watch types seem impressed with.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend Sock in Navy – 3 for $40. “Merino wool to keep cool.” Say that to yourself when wearing socks this summer. Breathability is key here, boots or not.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Topper in Matte Black – $95. These are unique. Keyhole bridge adds classic details, while a round, yet sharpened bottom adds some stand-out aesthetics. A stunner from Warby for this summer.

