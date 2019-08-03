Steal Alert: Filson Original Briefcases for $183

Good luck trying to beat these price points. “Might as well have the best” is the Filson mantra, and they nail it on the classic, tough, American (and American made) good looks front. But they can understandably run pretty spendy. Now? At Brooks Brothers, a bunch of Filson accessories/luggage is sneaking up on almost half off.

They’re part of the Brooks Brothers clearance section, and through Monday they’re knocking an extra 25% off said clearance. Quick picks below. HUGE thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

Honestly can’t recall the last time Filson’s original briefcase dipped under $200. Wait, yes I can, but it was only the black option. Made in the USA from rugged twill and hearty leather accents. Colors are scattered about on different item pages. Head here for the navy option. Head here for the earth-tones, and here for black.

A little extra space, a little extra protection. 16½” x 14″ x 7½” would be the dimensions of these things.

Probably the last Dopp kit you’ll ever buy. Made in the USA with the same tough twill and thick leather accents as the rest of their bags and accessories.

Very much does NOT meet carry on requirements. These things are huge. 30″ x 14″ x 13″ – Almost 5500 cubic inches of space. So, for the heavy packers. Made in the USA like the rest.

This extra 25% off most clearance items at Brooks Brothers event ends Monday, 8/5/19.