Steal Alert: Filson Original Brief in Black for $160

Made in the USA from rugged twill and bridle leather accents, the Filson Original is a bit of a legend. And I honestly can’t recall the last time I saw one go for quite this low?

You can have it in any color you’d like, as long as it’s black. But c’mon, black is the new black. It’s clean, it’s mean, it’s modern and sleek.

On mega sale at Sierra Trading Post. Why this product page gets you a $160 price, while this product page gets you $199, is not quite clear. Both say they’re closeouts (not factory 2nds?) So they appear to be identical? Also, it ships free with the code SHIP89.

Anyway, I wouldn’t expect these to last long. But, who knows.

Huge thanks to Jeremy G. for the tip!

That’s all. Carry on.