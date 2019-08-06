Steal Alert: 25% off USA Made Flint & Tinder 365 Pants

Are they cheap? No. Are they something else? Absolutely. Flint & Tinder’s 365 pants are 97% cotton / 3% lycra which provides great stretch, the fabric is lightweight but tough and breathable, and they come in both slim and straight fits. Complete with inseam selections too, so, you don’t have to get them hemmed on arrival. They’re a bit of a splurge for some, but they’re also a favorite. And now they’re on sale. Which is rare.

Select colors only. Sage, Navy, Moss, and Olive. But it’s not like they made the things in wild colors that wouldn’t easily find a home in anyone’s wardrobe. Slim or straight fits are up for the discount here as long as you pick one of those four shades. And yes, they’re still made in the USA. Full review here, complete with a comparison between the slim and straight fits.

25% off code 365PANTS runs clear through 8/14, but sizes are already getting a bit scattered.

That’s it. Carry on.

31×30 straight fit in olive on 5’10” / 155