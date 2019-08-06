Most Wanted Affordable Style – August 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

It is not boot weather. Hardly. But a guy can dream. And you can keep the sugar plums. Gimmie a pair of these dancing in my REM soaked unconsciousness. Brown tumbled leather uppers. Dainite subtle studded rubber sole. True oxford lacing in a boot. Goodyear welted, Made in the USA, and recraftable. Those are something.

Oh please oh please oh please DON’T let these be terrible. Perhaps an even more affordable alternative to UNIQLO’s airism? And a DIRT cheap alternative to ex-officio. Fabric makeup is listed as 83% Polyester, 4% Polyester, 13% Spandex. Wait, what? Two different kinds of polyester perhaps? Big thanks to reader Jeff M. for the tip!

Scratching that bronze-watch itch without spending the rent money. Or more accurately, multiple months of rent money. Because sheesh some bronze watches are SPENDY. Quartz movement of course, but that case and those hands and the font on those numerals are something else. 38mm diameter is on the smaller side. 100m water resistance. Efforting an in-person review.

I mean, they’re just gray chinos. And yes, Bonobos fit nice, but you can find plenty of gray chinos elsewhere for less. But… I kinda want to own a pair of pants in the “color” THUNDER.

“Nice pants.”

“Thanks. They’re… THUNDER”

Vegan Suede has come a LONG way in the last 10-20 years, and last year’s vegan suede jackets from Banana Republic were surprising winners. Like, lots of tips coming in about how shocked guys were with how good those jackets felt in hand and on torso. This new one, with the navy body and “moondust gray” sleeves is giving of all the right kind of retro vibes. Working on an in person review for this too.

A new arrival and the latest edition to the Bonobos unconstructed Italian wool blazer family. 90% Wool, 8% Cashmere, and 2% Elastane. No lining in the back. None. Did you know that Stereotypical Dappered Look Day is next month? This sportcoat would be perfect. Get yourself this, some dark wash denim, and some bricks. You got less than two months my dear reader.

