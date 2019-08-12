Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Boots for Fall, GAP 46% off exclusion free, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Remember Rhodes? It’s the exclusive Huckberry brand of boots that debuted last year. Now they’re back, with chukkas. Still made in Portugal, still Blake stitched, still has a subtle studded rubber sole. Four color options here. One suede, one standard calfskin, two nubuck which looks a little like regular leather in the online shots (but in some of the “lifestyle” shots looks more nubuck-y?) Working on an in-person as we speak/type/read/write.

It’s Friends and Family time at GAP. That means no exclusions, so, those timeless basic leather belts are actually getting the cut. It’s 40% off plus an additional 10% off that discounted price (no, that’s not fifty percent off, it’s 100 x .6 = 60 x .9 = 54, and thus, 46% off), and that’s about as good as it gets for GAP.

Still feels like summer over at Suitsupply, but, more of a late summer situation is developing? It certainly isn’t their big fall drop. Not yet at least. No sale of course, since Suitsupply doesn’t do that (outside of an online outlet opening twice a year). But still worth a mention.

Also worth a mention…