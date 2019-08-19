Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $60 Polarized Ray-Ban Wayfarers, $240 Daltons, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Nordstrom Rack: Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarers – $59.97 ($188)
Steal alert! Nordstrom Rack is running a quiet, extra 25% off select sunglasses sale, and these Wayfarers are very much getting the additional cut. Polarized lenses to cut the glare, a good-for-most 54mm lens width, and timeless style to burn. Unheard of price here. Sixty bucks is really quite the deal.
#2. Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Clearance Items
- Made in the USA Wool/Cashmere Blazer by Southwick – $205.60 ($695) also at top of post
- Made in the USA Wool/Cashmere Checkered Blazer by Southwick – $205.60 ($695)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots in Coffee – $237.60 ($445)
- Strand Oxfords in Coffee – $237.60 ($445)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Tumbled Leather – $237.60 ($445)
- Sullivan Street Dress Boots in Coffee – $237.60 ($445)
- Strandmok Oxfords with Dainite Rubber Sole – $199.97 ($345)
- Liverpool Suede Chelsea Boot – $237.60 ($445)
- Made in the USA Korchmar Outpost Olive Twill Field Brief – $159.97 ($650)
- Made in the USA Korchmar Outpost Olive Twill Boston Duffle Bag – $159.97 ($650)
Getting another mention because the prices are really good, and, between BR and the Bonobos extra 40% off sale, I’m guessing the handful last Thursday got drowned out by all the other noise. These are NOT factory 2nds. No restocking fee. Should ship and return for free. And they should (better) be first quality. Those bags? They’re made in the USA with USA sourced materials. I don’t need another bag. But man… if I did…
#3. LAST DAY for Banana Republic: 50% off w/ BRFAMILY
- Core Temp Blazer – $124.50 ($249)
- Heathered Traveler Pant in Slim or Athletic Tapered – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Arley Gray Suede or Brown Leather Boots – $89 ($178)
- Rapid Movement Jeans – $59 – $64.50 ($118 – $129)
- Core Temp Slim Fit Chinos – $49 ($98)
- Nicklas Sneakers in Speckled Sole or Mixed Suede/Leather – $64 ($128)
This is it. Last chance. The code here is BRFAMILY. But that’s weirdly not working on ALL items. So, check your inbox for a user specific code. That SHOULD work on all items. If that still doesn’t work, you can try texting FAMILY to 89532, and you should get one sent back to you. Do know that you’re certainly gonna be opted into their promo texts by doing so though. Full picks can be found here.
BONUS: Lands’ End: 40% off ALL Full Price w/ POOL and PIN 2932
- Tailored Fit 10 Wale Stretch Corduroy Sport Coat – $107.40 ($179)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Wool Blend Sportcoat – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Year’rounder Wool Dress Pants – $53.97 ($89.95)
- Waxed Canvas Duffle Bag – $95.40 ($159)
- Rugby Stripe Down Vest – $59.97 ($99.95)
So much for the “just one item” deal they were running last week. 40% off full price, multiple items (or, just one too) is now going with the above code and pin.
Also worth a mention…
- Suitsupply: They’ve added even more styles to their $359 base line, including some Lazio fits. Not just Napoli anymore.
- Huckberry: Their clearance section is still stacked, with the Relwen Covert CPO down to $99.
- GAP: Extra 50% off all markdowns.
- Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off, sitewide, w/ SALE20