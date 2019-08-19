Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $60 Polarized Ray-Ban Wayfarers, $240 Daltons, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Steal alert! Nordstrom Rack is running a quiet, extra 25% off select sunglasses sale, and these Wayfarers are very much getting the additional cut. Polarized lenses to cut the glare, a good-for-most 54mm lens width, and timeless style to burn. Unheard of price here. Sixty bucks is really quite the deal.

Getting another mention because the prices are really good, and, between BR and the Bonobos extra 40% off sale, I’m guessing the handful last Thursday got drowned out by all the other noise. These are NOT factory 2nds. No restocking fee. Should ship and return for free. And they should (better) be first quality. Those bags? They’re made in the USA with USA sourced materials. I don’t need another bag. But man… if I did…

This is it. Last chance. The code here is BRFAMILY. But that’s weirdly not working on ALL items. So, check your inbox for a user specific code. That SHOULD work on all items. If that still doesn’t work, you can try texting FAMILY to 89532, and you should get one sent back to you. Do know that you’re certainly gonna be opted into their promo texts by doing so though. Full picks can be found here.

So much for the “just one item” deal they were running last week. 40% off full price, multiple items (or, just one too) is now going with the above code and pin.

Also worth a mention…