Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Clearance, Horween Leather Valet Trays, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Clearance Items
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots in Coffee – $237.60 ($445)
- Strand Oxfords in Coffee – $237.60 ($445)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Tumbled Leather – $237.60 ($445)
- Sullivan Street Dress Boots in Coffee – $237.60 ($445)
- Strandmok oxfords with Dainite rubber sole – $199.97 ($345)
- Liverpool Suede Chelsea Boot – $237.60 ($445)
- Made in the USA Korchmar Outpost Olive Twill Field Brief – $159.97 ($650)
- Made in the USA Korchmar Outpost Olive Twill Boston Duffle Bag – $159.97 ($650)
Well those prices are something. Looks like the coffee shade is now surplus to requirements? Plenty of sizes and widths at post time. These are NOT factory 2nds. No restocking fee. Should ship and return for free. And they should (better) be first quality. Those bags? They’re made in the USA with USA sourced materials. I don’t need another bag. But man… if I did…
Popov Horween Leather Valet Trays – $28 FINAL
Valet trays are super useful. I think I have… 4? 5 in total? They’re great for wrangling small items like keys and pens and knives and all that EDC stuff we seem to lug around. Final sale since it’s DROP. Choose from either Horween’s driftwood Chromexcel leather or Horween’s English tan Derby leather at checkout. Estimated ship date is the end of September. So you’ll have to wait.
J. Crew: Nike Killshots in Green now in store as of 8/15?
It takes a hell of a lot to get me to wander over to the mall. And this ain’t enough. But it might be enough for you if you’re pro Nike Killshot? According to their PR folks and promo emails, these things should be in store as of today, 8/15. Maybe. If they haven’t sold out already. Navy swoosh is available online. Green? Green = you’ll have to hit the mall. Enjoy that Orange Julius my good man. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip here.
Lands’ End: 40% off ONE Full Price w/ BREEZE and PIN 1718
- Tailored Fit 10 Wale Stretch Corduroy Sport Coat – $107.40 ($179)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Wool Blend Sportcoat – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Year’rounder Wool Dress Pants – $53.97 ($89.95)
- Waxed Canvas Duffle Bag – $95.40 ($159)
- Rugby Stripe Down Vest – $59.97 ($99.95)
So, another hat tip to our man Brandon D., who was the first to point out to me that it appears that Lands’ End has lowered some prices? But they’ve also cut back on the aggressiveness of their codes and promos. 50% off one item used to be the top offer. But they also used to price their Italian Wool navy blazer at $299. Now the top offer might be 40% off one item? Yet that same blazer is now $249. Beats me. Year’rounder dress pants are still priced at $90 when full retail (which is, y’know, never.)
Banana Republic: 50% off w/ BRFAMILY
- Core Temp Blazer – $124.50 ($249)
- Heathered Traveler Pant in Slim or Athletic Tapered – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Arley Gray Suede or Brown Leather Boots – $89 ($178)
- Rapid Movement Jeans – $59 – $64.50 ($118 – $129)
- Core Temp Slim Fit Chinos – $49 ($98)
- Nicklas Sneakers in Speckled Sole or Mixed Suede/Leather – $64 ($128)
In case you’ve been living under a rock in regards to content on this website. And that’s no knock against you. Hardly. We’re just some goofy website. We’d love it if you checked us often! But, living under a (metaphorical) rock is actually one of my most favorite things to do. Disconnecting and retiring to under my rock for a bit? SIGN ME UP. In fact, I’m due for some sub-rock time. I miss it. Anyway, the code here is BRFAMILY. But that’s weirdly not working on ALL items. So, check your inbox for a user specific code. That SHOULD work on all items. If that still doesn’t work, you can try texting FAMILY to 89532, and you should get one sent back to you. Do know that you’re certainly gonna be opted into their promo texts by doing so though. Full picks can be found here.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Up to 50% off select fall men’s styles. Tis the words “up to” that are key here.
- Old Navy: 30% off, no code needed.
- Huckberry: Their clearance section is still stacked, with the Relwen Covert CPO down to $99.