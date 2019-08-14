Best of Threads: Suede Chelseas, Socks for Loafers, and Household Goods

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

ChrisCassh is in the market for some suede chelseas this year, and came to Threads asking for suggestions under $250. SethVaughn started things off by suggesting Chris reference the numerous articles on Dappered with suggestions for suede chelseas. Thanks for the love Seth, even though you don’t love chelseas. Smitty recommended Thursday Boot Co., while JBarwick proclaimed his love of the Skoak’s he picked up (even providing the photo above, which is kind of reminiscent of this). mebejoseph threw out suggestions from Jack Erwin and Allen Edmonds, and Banks recommended the Loake Mitchum (review here). Fall’s a comin’ fellas’.

Although thoughts of fall are sneaking in, there’s still plenty of warm temps to be had, which often warrants a sock-free look. But sock free isn’t comfortable with all shoes, so DocDave asked the Threads forum what their favorite no-show socks are to wear with loafers. Smitty recommended Bombas, while Nandyn has a budget option as his go to (pictured above). Nice_Marmot recommended SmartWools, which have had plenty of play on this site. Loafer28 likes Sperry or Falke, but admits they’re on the spendier side.

One not need only rely on The Dappered Space for suggestions on styling your personal abode. rd27 decided to check in with the Threads universe and see what other guys have brought into their home-space that makes their existence better. APinNC has a Lay-Z-Boy recliner that belonged to his late father and is now his favorite piece of furniture in his home. mebejoseph recently changed out some of his electrical outlets to versions that also have USB ports. minty007 is all about his well stocked workbench, and his wine room. Further in the thread, the conversation took an interesting turn into the realm of tech and whether or not our devices listen to us to gather marketing data.

Dappered is dedicated to helping guys that want to dress a little better do it at an affordable price. Believe it or not, Dappered is a fairly small outfit, with one main editor (hi Joe!) and a handful of contributors. So Dappered, while well intended, might (maybe) miss a sale every once in a while. Plus, not all retailers fit into the style Dappered is known for, but it doesn’t mean you guys don’t have broader style needs. If that’s the case, this thread is perfect for you. It’s a gathering of Dappered readers posting information on sales that Dappered isn’t covering on the main site, and sharing their purchases. (photo credit)

Looking for some advice, direction, or just to connect with some cool guys? Perhaps you too are in the market for a new pair of suede chelseas. If so, then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around.