The Dappered Space: Target’s Big $10 off $30, $40 off $100 Home Sale

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Y’know what doesn’t work? When your home doesn’t come even close to matching your personal style. Something feels pretty off when you see a WIWT mirror shot and the room in the background looks like The Who just played in my old college dorm room.

Building a collection of decent looking furniture can take time. And furniture isn’t cheap. But some is less expensive than others, and Target can be a good place to source small to medium sized pieces (bigger stuff/cushioned stuff is often worth saving up for). Use code COLLEGE for $10 off $30, or $40 off $100. There are some exclusions, but there’s plenty to pick from. Let’s see what we can do!

WHOA. Recently featured in The Dappered Space July picks for $117, the Walnut version of this sweet bookcase is now over HALF OFF with this code. No clue why it’s already on sale, but the listed price of $103.99 tips the threshold almost exactly, making this a huge bang for the buck pickup here. The “Gray” shade ($76.99) and Vintage Oak ($70.49) are a tiny bit spendier, but still a great deal.

Another great-looking piece from well-reviewed Target brand Project 62. This medium-sized table gives some nice contrast with its white top, and warm wood always looks good.

Well, that’s a looker. Crisp black with clean, brass accents. Perfect for over your easy chair or the complement to any study, where you may have many leather-bound books in your apartment that smells of rich mahogany.

I know what you’re thinking.. man, I wish they’d put another Project 62 piece in here! Well, truth is, it’s one of the featured non-exclusions from this promo, and plenty of great reviews on this one. Instant upgrade to most other ways to handle your knickknacks and bric-a-bracs.

A word on “secretary desks.” They’re often uncomfortable to work at for long periods of time. BUT, they work great as the occasional work space (writing a letter, a rent check, or performing other totally antiquated tasks that no one actually does anymore…) as well as elevated console style cupboards and storage space. Plus, in it’s “non desk” position, you can hide a ton of clutter!

Ostensibly cheaper than buying real pipe of that length, this curtain rod will give an intentional, industrial look to your window treatment of choice.

Just about half off here. Hard to go wrong with classic lines and sharp design, just be aware that some reviews say that the “faux” wood is quite so. Still, two barstools for $60ish is a pretty solid price. They can either work as, y’know, things to sit on, or planter stands if you’ve got some houseplants that could use some platforms for focused admiration. Because your plants deserve some admiration, darn it.

I love everything about this color. Blue is underrated in decor; thankfully, this is on the neutral side of blue, with matte brass knobs that keep the flair to a minimum, while still making a statement. Potential bar cart here.

Yes, you’ll need to buy a lampshade, but if there’s one thing this lamp screams, it’s certainly not “I bought it at Target!” I would look at this and think it more in the $75+ range, but you’ll get it for a fraction of that.