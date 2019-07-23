The Dappered Space July 2019 Most Wanted Affordable Home Picks

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

There’s really no rhyme or reason to these picks other than being either on deep discount, or just at a really good price point. You’ll find things to decorate, to help get you organized, to sip on, and teach you a bit of geography while checking your face.

That’s a very nice price for the size of this rug that actually has some style and pile to it. You can use it to add a pop of color to a more neutral room, or use it as a base to build a colorful ensemble, if that’s your thing. On sale via Macy’s through 7/24.

These ladder like, trestle bookcases are popular right now. I really like the open sides. It allows you to display decor that can be seen from all sides, rather than being blocked like with a traditional closed in bookcase. Now the problem there might be that there are no ends to keep books upright, which you can solve by either stacking the books, or with…

Another quick way to add a pop of color to a room. West Elm has these in green, blue, or agate, which leans more grey. Right now, individually these bookends are going for $16 a piece (marked down from $24). If you purchase them as a set, the price is $44. So if you’re ok not getting a perfectly matching pair, looks like you can save some cash. Or purchase one and use something else on the other side of the books. Life doesn’t have to be boring!

There’s a bit of a movement happening. People are starting to realize that feeling crappy from drinking alcohol all the time doesn’t quite align with the person they want to be. Better non-alcoholic brews are gaining steam, as are NA distilled “spirits.” The Spice 94 spirit from Seedlip is a delicious alternative to gin, mixed with tonic. Great to have on hand in your home bar, for yourself or guests who prefer not to drink or keep it under control.

I love hanging mirrors in my home. This is not because I am vane. I swear it. It is because mirrors open spaces up. Mirrors can make a room feel vastly larger than it actually is. And this mirror is particularly cool due to that antique world map laid over it. Now you can do a final hair check and learn some geography at the same time. Sold by Cost Plus World Market.

The only things over a thousand dollars that ever occasionally see any play on this site are some watches, but this is a fairly cool, highly functional piece of furniture that seems to earn its price. Highly reviewed. The only consistent complaints were that the drawers are shallow (if you look close you can see that they are, the fronts are deceiving), and it comes so well packaged that you end up with a lot of packaging to get rid of. Otherwise it’s heavy and well built. Selling at this price currently through Overstock.

I mean, how fun are these? Looks like the Etsy shop that sells them is running low, but the artist makes them by hand and they’re best sellers, so I have the feeling they won’t disappear forever. These would make a whimsical statement on a windowsill or countertop. Sold by RedwoodStoneworks.

I told you I love mirrors. Currently marked down by 50% at West Elm. You can still do a final hair check, but in this case may learn that you totally forgot about the gas bill you set on the little shelf above the hooks last week. Whoops!

Uh, random fact: Home Depot carries a lot of table top tic tac toe games. I’ll be darned. It’s decorative, and also fun to have around for guests to play a couple games of, especially kids.

Create an immediate space in an entryway to sit down and put on or remove shoes. You can also place a shoe tray under the bench to hold said shoes.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.