Style Scenario: All Made in the USA for the 4th of July

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Independence day is fast approaching. For most of us that means a relaxed get together of some sort. Here’s one way to dress down without looking sloppy, all while keeping it 100% ‘murica from head to toe. Stay safe, and try to end the day with the same number of fingers that you started it with.

The Henley: Flint & Tinder Supima Air Knit Henley – $38. Hard not to love Flint and Tinder. Made in the USA and they somehow balance staying true to Americana roots, while also understanding that guys in the 21st century want stuff that fits well, looks good, and lasts.

The Shorts: Flint & Tinder 365 Shorts in Moss – $78. More Flint and Tinder. Now, almost eighty bucks for ONE pair of shorts is no small ask. Totally understood. But made in the USA pants are hard to come by. Let alone shorts. And the 365 material really is something. Super comfortable. Review of the pants can be found here.

The Sunglasses: SHWOOD Prescott 52mm Sunglasses – $59.97 ($199). Made in Oregon. Has that updated retro, two tone lens thing going for it. On sale via Nordstrom Rack.

The Bag: Filson Medium Tin Cloth Fabric Tote – $79.90 ($129). For your six pack, frisbee, snacks, bocce set, etc. Yes it’s $80 for a tote. But it’s a tote that’ll probably outlive you.

The Shoes: New Balance Made in the USA 1978 – $150. Proof that fashion is cyclical. A style from 1978… looking extremely contemporary. Navy pig skin upper with tan accents.

The Watch: NODUS Contrail SS Infinity Blue – $600. Trusty Automatic Seiko movement and I’m guessing many of the parts are made overseas, BUT, it IS assembled in Los Angeles. And not a lot of watch brands can claim they’re assembled in the USA. It ain’t cheap, but… ever so slight hints of Rolex here.

The Belt: Made in the USA Cargo Cotton Web Belt in Navy – $9.99. Sometimes Army/Navy surplus style is the right style. A perfect summertime belt. And yes, made in the USA.