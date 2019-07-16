Steal Alert: J. Crew Tech Shorts under $20

Super lightweight. Breathable. No scrunchy elastic waistband. Yes, they “swish swish” because they’re all synthetic, but you wear them once and you’ll be hard pressed to go back to a standard cotton short in severe heat and humidity. And now they’re under twenty bucks.

Usually these things go for around $40 when 40% off. At least, that’s what I’ve paid for each of my four pairs. And now they’re TWENTY bucks, because everyone is trying to jump on the freight train that is Amazon Prime Day.

These were a super late addition to yesterday’s Tripod, so, chances are you missed it. They’re part of J. Crew’s very limited selection of “Prime Time” deals. Nice name for the promotion J. Crew. At least they’ve got their tongue firmly planted in cheek there.

Size shown up top is the 9″ inseam option with a 34 waist on 5’10” / 200, and to be honest, they feel a little big around the middle. A 33 would fit me better there, so, they might run a touch big. But they still look good and overall, feel terrific in the heat.

J. Crew’s “Prime Time” deals end today, 7/16/19.

Polo is a $15 athletic fit Amazon Essentials tech polo. Size medium. If you care.

That’s all. Carry on.