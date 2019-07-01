Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder 30% off (Marlin included!), Gap’s Big Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Good Grief, got all that? Classic GAP. So many offers it’s hard to keep straight just what the heck is going on. So it’s a BUNCH of stuff already on sale, and then there’s a 40% off code, and then there’s an ADDITIONAL 10% off code (which expires tomorrow). But, $21 for original slim fit khakis? That seems pretty darn good. Lots of basics available here. But sizes can be scattered depending on what size and color you’re after. Feels like a true mid to end of season clearance.

UPDATE: Dang it. They were running an “early access” up through last night, but that code has expired and they haven’t replaced it with one for the general public? Yet? Perhaps it’ll go live later this week. Sorry guys. Will keep an eye on this. Thinking it’ll re-lauch in the next couple of days for the short week. Was running earlier last week for “VIP” email members, but still plenty of stock seemingly left. One of the better sales that Todd Snyder has run in recent memory? Just a reminder about those Marlin watches. They are SMALL. Just 34mm in diameter. Full review here.

Quick, look around your place. Does it suck? That’s too bad. But if it does, then that’s an opportunity to change that. Some of the items above may help. And there’s more than just home goods on sale during this big 4th of July sale. Big thanks to Tim J. for the tip!

Not stackable with other discounts, but, there are a few shoe models in there at 60% off that seem like a steal at that price. Like those wingtip bluchers in Italian leather.

Sale ends today. Full picks can be found here. Happy Canada Day to our friends and neighbors to the north! Huzzah eh!

Also worth a mention…