Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Nordy Sale Picks, $85 USA made Sunglasses, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A very, very solid, extra cut on their already on-sale items. Haven’t seen their oxford cloth “oxley” chinos drop this low in a good long while. And I don’t think this stuff (or at least most of it) is final sale anymore?

Last week for this guys. So, when Nordstrom sends out an email that says “Hey checkout our best sellers from the big Anniversary Sale!” my first thought is: “NAH I totally NAILED all the picks in our original huge round up” but then I click and I see… a ton of stuff I didn’t include. Nice work Joe. Brilliant job. So yeah. Look, I still prefer the original picks, (Allen Edmonds! Italian Sneakers! Bonobos!) but still. I missed some stuff. Those new additions are shown above.

Stocks are pretty limited. Most of these items are already on sale, and if you know Spier and Mackay, you know that they run through inventory pretty darn quick (because they’re high value, low cost, and don’t keep a ton of inventory laying about). Code expires today, 7/29.

Perfect for wearing while watching the new Top Gun trailer. Made in the USA. Three different sizes to pick from and more than a few different colorways too. Final sale of course since it’s Drop (the artist formally known as Massdrop). Estimated ship date is August 19th.

Also worth a mention…