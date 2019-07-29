Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Nordy Sale Picks, $85 USA made Sunglasses, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Bonobos: Extra 40% off Sale Items w/ SUMMERSALE
- Oxlford cloth stretch chinos – $40.80 ($88) multiple colors
- Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt in Chambray Paint Mark – $34.80 ($88)
- Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt in White Cowabunga – $34.80 ($88)
- Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt in Blue Rainbow Geo – $34.80 ($88)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer in Chris Blue Windowpane – $216 ($450)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool/Cotton/ Linen Blazer in Delmar Soft Blue Plaid – $216 ($450)
A very, very solid, extra cut on their already on-sale items. Haven’t seen their oxford cloth “oxley” chinos drop this low in a good long while. And I don’t think this stuff (or at least most of it) is final sale anymore?
#2. Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale still going strong (exp 8/4)
- Nordstrom Slim Straight Leg Non-Iron Chinos – $59.90 ($89.50) multiple colors
- 7 For All Mankind Standard Straight Leg Jeans – $132.90 ($199)
- Barbour Lowerdale Regular Fit Quilted Vest – $89.90 ($180) multiple colors
- Sperry Top-Sider ‘Striper’ Slip-On – $39.90 ($59.90)
- Sperry Top-Sider Striper II CVO Sneaker – $39.90 ($59.90)
- Ecco Vitrus II Chelsea Boot – $139.90 ($209.95)
- Tumi Alpha Bravo Reno Travel Kit – $99.90 ($150)
- Nordstrom Chevron 29-Inch & 18-Inch Spinner Luggage Set – $199.90 ($299) yep you get both
Last week for this guys. So, when Nordstrom sends out an email that says “Hey checkout our best sellers from the big Anniversary Sale!” my first thought is: “NAH I totally NAILED all the picks in our original huge round up” but then I click and I see… a ton of stuff I didn’t include. Nice work Joe. Brilliant job. So yeah. Look, I still prefer the original picks, (Allen Edmonds! Italian Sneakers! Bonobos!) but still. I missed some stuff. Those new additions are shown above.
#3. Spier & Mackay: 15% off all Sportcoats & Trousers w/ SUMMER15
- Bright Navy Super 120s Hopsack Sportcoat – $253.30 ($298)
- 60% Linen, 40% Virgin Wool Houndstooth Sportcoat – $254.15 ($348)
- Super 130s Gray Check Dress Trousers – $117.30 ($138)
- Super 130s Prince of Wales Dress Trousers – $117.30 ($138)
Stocks are pretty limited. Most of these items are already on sale, and if you know Spier and Mackay, you know that they run through inventory pretty darn quick (because they’re high value, low cost, and don’t keep a ton of inventory laying about). Code expires today, 7/29.
BONUS DROP: Randolph Engineering Concorde Aviators – $85 FINAL ($239)
Perfect for wearing while watching the new Top Gun trailer. Made in the USA. Three different sizes to pick from and more than a few different colorways too. Final sale of course since it’s Drop (the artist formally known as Massdrop). Estimated ship date is August 19th.
Also worth a mention…
- Billy Reid: They’re running a big summer clearance event.
- Ledbury: Their summer clearance event is still going on, and I think you can take an extra 30% off w/ VIP-SC30 ??
- Huckberry: Their big summer clearance event is ALSO still going on.
- J. Crew: Extra 60% off final sale w/ SHOPFAST
- Allen Edmonds: Today is the last day for their Factory 2nds flash sale.