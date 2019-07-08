Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Jack Erwin’s Final Sale, Spier’s 4th Celebration, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Quite nice considering how affordable Spier is for what they deliver. So any kind of discount is appreciated, and this time around it’s site wide. A flat 15% off, regular price, sale items, etc. Sale ends today.

The good news is that Jack Erwin makes a fine shoe for the price, AND, with this summer sale, they’ve take massive reductions to that already mentioned price. The bad news is that these are shoes we’re talking about, and everything is either final sale, OR, can only be returned for store credit. So there’s risk here. Because a bad fit on shoes is pretty permanent. A tailor can’t help you out there.

Last day for this. Not stackable with other discounts, but, there are a few shoe models in there at 60% off that seem like a steal at that price. Like those wingtip bluchers in Italian leather. Today is also the last day for an extra 50% off sale items, but the sale section is super picked over at this point.

Sale section is super picked over at present, but there’s still a few items in there now on mega discount. The problem with the shoes? They’re final sale. And as already stated in the Jack Erwin mention, final sale shoes are a tough ask.

Also worth a mention…