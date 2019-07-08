Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Jack Erwin’s Final Sale, Spier’s 4th Celebration, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Spier & Mackay: 15% off, sitewide, w/ JULY4th
- Super 110s Blue Check Wool Suits – $295.80 ($348)
- Super 130s Gray Hopsack Wool Suit – $363.80 ($428)
- Polarized Sunglasses in Dark Tortoise – $66.30 ($78)
- Sunglasses in Light Tortoise – $57.80 ($68) review here
- Angelico Wool Serge Cloth Patch Pocket Navy Blazer – $236.30 ($278)
- Navy Wool/Mohair Tuxedo – $363.80 ($428)
Quite nice considering how affordable Spier is for what they deliver. So any kind of discount is appreciated, and this time around it’s site wide. A flat 15% off, regular price, sale items, etc. Sale ends today.
#2. Jack Erwin: Final Day of Summer Sale
- Walker Adelaide Oxford – $157.50 ($225) returns for store credit only
- Joe II Rubber Sole Cap-Toe Oxford – $136.50 ($195) returns for store credit only
- James Rubber Sole Chukka Boot – $110.00 FINAL ($220)
- Mason Unlined Chukka Boot – $87.00 FINAL ($195) review here
The good news is that Jack Erwin makes a fine shoe for the price, AND, with this summer sale, they’ve take massive reductions to that already mentioned price. The bad news is that these are shoes we’re talking about, and everything is either final sale, OR, can only be returned for store credit. So there’s risk here. Because a bad fit on shoes is pretty permanent. A tailor can’t help you out there.
#3. Banana Republic: Up to 60% off during the Shoe Event
- Wylie Knit Sneaker – $51 ($128)
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker – $76 ($128)
- Nyle Suede Lace-Up Bucks – $74 ($148)
- Hadley Italian Leather Brogues – $63 ($158)
Last day for this. Not stackable with other discounts, but, there are a few shoe models in there at 60% off that seem like a steal at that price. Like those wingtip bluchers in Italian leather. Today is also the last day for an extra 50% off sale items, but the sale section is super picked over at this point.
BONUS Extra 60% off most J. Crew Sale Styles
- Everyday cashmere crewneck sweater in thin stripe – $39.59 FINAL ($128)
- Chore jacket in duck canvas – $49.99 FINAL ($148)
- Everyday cashmere crewneck sweater in placed stripe – $39.59 FINAL ($128)
- Oar Stripe cap-toe oxfords in Italian leather – $79.99 FINAL ($298)
- Oar Stripe shortwing derbys – $77.19 FINAL ($298)
Sale section is super picked over at present, but there’s still a few items in there now on mega discount. The problem with the shoes? They’re final sale. And as already stated in the Jack Erwin mention, final sale shoes are a tough ask.
Also worth a mention…
- GAP: Their “Great GAP Sale” is going on. 40-75% off 1000s of Styles + Extra 20% off w/ FORYOU
- Suitsupply: They’ve got a LOT of new seasonal, linen suits in. No discounts since it’s Suitsupply, but still worth a quick mention.
- Todd Snyder: 30% off (or more) Select during their Summer Sale.
- Nordstrom: The Anniversary Sale is coming. Brace yourselves. Cardmembers get early access July 12 – 18, and then it’s live for the rest of us on the 19th. We’ll cover it in depth. Stay tuned.
- Amazon: Prime Day is coming up next Monday. We’ll have that one covered too.