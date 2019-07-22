Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Flash Sale, BR Polo Party, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Factory 2nds Flash Sale
- Liverpool Chelseas Factory 2nds – $199
- Nomad Chukkas in Suede Factory 2nds – $149
- Bond Street Cap Toe Oxfords Factory 2nds – $249
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords Factory 2nds – $229
- Nomad Chukkas in Calfskin Factory 2nds – $149
You guys know the drill. Huge savings, but a risk too, being that they’re still charging a $25 restocking fee for any returned through the mail Factory 2nds shoes. Factory 2nds = not good enough to sell as first quality at full retail. So expect some cosmetic defects. Still though… Liverpools for under $200? Chukkas for under $150? It’s tempting. But it’s a gamble. And if you’re out for dress oxfords, just a reminder that Nordy has the AE strand for $259. That’s just ten bucks more than a lot of the factory 2nds dress oxfords right now, and the Strand ships and returns for free. No silly $25 restocking fee.
#2. Bonobos: 200+ items added to their sale section + 15% off w/ SOLSTICE15
- Stretch Washed Chinos in Himalayan Salts – $57.80 FINAL ($88)
- Stretch Washed Chinos in Blackberries – $57.80 FINAL ($88)
- Stretch Washed Chinos in Whirlwinds – $57.80 FINAL ($88)
- Stretch Washed Chinos in Copperheads – $57.80 FINAL ($88)
- Softest Performance Polo – $32.30 FINAL ($48) multiple colors
- Short Sleeve Linen Henley – $57.80 FINAL ($88) multiple colors
Not as drool-worthy as their 30% off site wide code from last week, but still. New items added to sale + you can stack that evergreen SOLSTICE15 code for an additional 15% off. Feels like a true clearance though. Sizes are scattered. I THINK all this stuff is final sale? It’s hard to tell with Bonobos sometimes.
#3. Banana Republic: $20 – $25 polos, 40% off select reg. price.
- Slim Luxe Touch Polo in Dark Gray or Moonbeam Gray – $25 ($44.50)
- Slim Luxe Touch Polo in Navy, Ice Blue, or Gray Microprint – $25 ($49.50)
- Slim Luxe Touch Polo in Red or White Stripe Colorblock – $25 ($49.50)
Two separate offers here which can’t be combined. And the bummer about the 40% off reg. price deal? Much of their core temp collection has been excluded. Bummer.
BONUS Todd Snyder: Extra 25% off on-sale accessories w/ SALEDETAILS25
- Timex x Todd Snyder The Blackjack Watch – $74.25 ($138)
- Timex MK1 Stainless – $59.25 ($119)
- Made in Italy Il Bisonte Messenger – $299 ($870)
- Vans Classic Slip-On 98 DX Big Stripes in Blue or Green – $36.75 ($80)
Todd Snyder is having a sale. Todd Snyder has accessories on sale. Todd Snyder is offering an extra 25% off those accessories, of which are already on sale, with the code SALEDETAILS25. The end.
BONUS II Nordstrom Anniversary is LIVE
- adidas Gazelle Suede Sneakers – $59.90 ($79.95)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker – $89.90 ($150)
- GREATS Royale Sneaker – $119.90 ($179)
- Nordstrom Men’s Shop “Remy” Monk Straps – $79.90 ($124.95)
- Calvin Klein Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs – $38.90 ($59.50)
- Converse Jack Purcell Sneakers – $42.90 ($65)
- Good Man Brand Made in Italy Edge Sneaker – $131.90 ($198)
- Allen Edmonds McAllister Wingtip – $259.90 ($395)
- Barbour Flyweight Chelsea Quilted Jacket – $153.90 ($230)
- Tumi Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase – $263.90 ($395)
- Herschel Canvas Duffle Bag – $59.90 ($90)
- 1901 Extra Trim Fit Wool Sport Coat – $199.90 ($299)
Pretty sure you knew that already, but, just in case. Prices go back up on August 5th. Full picks can be found here.
Also worth a mention…
- Billy Reid: They’re running a big summer clearance event.
- Timex: Up to 50% off select watches, but, I’d check Amazon depending on the model to see if they can beat the price.