Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Flash Sale, BR Polo Party, & More

You guys know the drill. Huge savings, but a risk too, being that they’re still charging a $25 restocking fee for any returned through the mail Factory 2nds shoes. Factory 2nds = not good enough to sell as first quality at full retail. So expect some cosmetic defects. Still though… Liverpools for under $200? Chukkas for under $150? It’s tempting. But it’s a gamble. And if you’re out for dress oxfords, just a reminder that Nordy has the AE strand for $259. That’s just ten bucks more than a lot of the factory 2nds dress oxfords right now, and the Strand ships and returns for free. No silly $25 restocking fee.

Not as drool-worthy as their 30% off site wide code from last week, but still. New items added to sale + you can stack that evergreen SOLSTICE15 code for an additional 15% off. Feels like a true clearance though. Sizes are scattered. I THINK all this stuff is final sale? It’s hard to tell with Bonobos sometimes.

Two separate offers here which can’t be combined. And the bummer about the 40% off reg. price deal? Much of their core temp collection has been excluded. Bummer.

Todd Snyder is having a sale. Todd Snyder has accessories on sale. Todd Snyder is offering an extra 25% off those accessories, of which are already on sale, with the code SALEDETAILS25. The end.

Pretty sure you knew that already, but, just in case. Prices go back up on August 5th. Full picks can be found here.

