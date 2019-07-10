Chinos, Chukkas, Polo #2 – Those Northern Lights

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: EXPRESS Tech Stretch Polo in White – $39.90. 95% cotton and 5% spandex provides a lot of ease of movement. Nice and fitted without being crazy tight. Great placket, and the bit of chambray contrast is a nice touch. Does go on sale from time to time, but not as often as many of us would like.

The Chinos: Lands’ End Straight Fit Mi Pro Golf Pants in Deep Sea – $38.97 w/ COAST & 4825 ($64.95). I haven’t been able to put these through their paces in 100 degree heat yet, but the initial impressions are super positive. They’re almost… kinda luxurious? They’re still a tech pant (100% polyester) but don’t feel papery like some other tech pants. Lots of stretch and ease of movement here too.

The Belt: Lands’ End Elastic Braid Belt – $23.97 w/ COAST & 4825 ($64.95). Might as well since it’s modeled on the pants and it looks pretty good. More ease of movement here.

The Chukkas: TRASK Brady Chukka Boot – $146.90 ($245). Impressive specs here for the price (here’s their main site which describes what makes up these chukkas). Stitched out construction, English suede from Charles F. Stead, and on sale via Nordstrom. Also working here would be The Massdrop x Allen Edmonds chukka (which is shown at the top of the post).

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Mid-Calf Socks in Navy – $12.50. Try to match your socks to your pants if you can. It’ll make your legs look longer, and thus, you slimmer and taller. Again, we want thin, breathable, wicking, lightweight wool socks. Leave the thick camp sock in the drawer.

The Sunglasses: Made in Italy Hugo Boss Polarized HB0911S Sunglasses – $70 FINAL ($285). Hugo Boss doesn’t get a lot of play on this website because usually they’re overpriced (see the $285 retail price tag). BUT… these are available on DROP . UPDATE: They sold through their allotment. But you can request that they bring this drop back without committing cash to it. Final sale of course, but the 53mm sizing should fit most faces just fine. Plus the timeless wayfarer shape + cool gray shape + woodgrain combo is awfully slick.

The Watch & Strap: Casio Diver – $50 + Heavy Duty Nato Strap – $17.49. Everybody’s favorite bargain dive watch, only with the rubber strap switched out for a striped NATO option.