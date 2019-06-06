The DROP Glycine Combat Sub Watch is back, Flex Shorts under $20, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The DROP Glycine Combat Sub watch is quite the legend. Swiss made, Automatic, water resistant to 200m, and oddly slim as it sits nicely on top of the wrist and loses the bulk that so many other divers possess. I had one of these (the black and gray NATO strap in the lower left). Sold it. I miss it. Most options are the wearable by most 42mm case diameter with 22mm lugs. There are some (way) oversized 48mm options available too. Part of their larger “Summer Kickoff Event.” Ships July 1st, which is a heck of a lot sooner than their Pepsi Dial exclusive that won’t ship clear until December.

Suiting is excluded of course, but their top rated 9″ gramercy flex chino shorts are now under twenty bucks a pop, while their lightweight chinos (getting killed in the reviews for being… lightweight and subject to wrinkling) are down to $29.50.

Are some of these available, sometimes, at gray market dealers for less? Sure. But as Zach pointed out over here, sometimes it pays to go through an authorized dealer. Because there, you get the service and warranty many (but not all of us) expect. Also, authorized dealers are gonna carry models that not all other dealers would carry. Like the “Murph” watch from Interstellar, which was featured in our big Grads and Dads watch roundup post over here.

Last chance. Deal expires at 11am ET this morning. Sizes are scattered depending on the fit and style you’re after.

It’s all over. Until it’s not. Some new items added to their sale section, some further reductions to stuff that’s left from the big half-yearly sale from last month. More picks here on the further-reductions front.

