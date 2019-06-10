Style Scenario: Upgraded Polo and Shorts (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. Just because it gets hot, doesn’t mean you’re damned to whites, greys, & beige (although those colors won’t absorb as much heat as others). If you happen to run on the cool side, or, won’t be spending a boatload of time in the sun, then fear not some saturated color in the summer heat. Some saturated colors and intentional fits and fabrics are a great way to avoid the oversized polo/shirt + khaki cargo shorts look, that so many of us men seem to default to when it gets warm. Here’s one way to not look like that, without breaking the bank.

The Polo: Banana Republic Slim Luxury-Touch Print Polo in Navy – $22.19 ($49.50). That print is small, uniform, and subtle. So much easier to pull off, compared to the loud short sleeve print button downs that many a stylish dude will be attempting to pull off this summer. Not an exact match to the BR slim fit luxe touch print polo shown at the top of the post, but quite close. On sale, and now an extra 40% off at checkout (which gets you the $22.19 price shown here.)

The Shorts: Amazon Goodthreads 9″ Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Short in “Aquifer” – $25. 98% cotton and 2% spandex. Terrific turquoise color that’s a heck of a lot easier to wear than most guys would think. Ships super fast since it’s an Amazon Prime exclusive brand.

The Watch: Casio Quartz Diver – $50. Consider skipping the leather band watches on hot days. The risk is you’ll stink up that band with your sweat. Another incredible bargain for the feel and build quality (200m water resistance ain’t anything to sneeze at).

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Weekender Sunglasses in Maroon w/ Amber Lenses – $35. Polarized. Inexpensive. Unexpected maroon shade that’s anything but fire engine red, so, should go easily with plenty of stuff. Like, everything.

The Belt: GAP Stripe Webbing Belt – $16.17 w/ CYBER + YOURS ($29.95). Summery. Preppy without being obnoxious.

The Shoes: Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker – $79.97 ($150). Clean retro kicks that should have plenty of squish thanks to that Nike supplied sole? If you want something with a little more contrast, try the Puma Super Liga OG Retro. Now down to $50 at Nordstrom Rack.

The Underwear: Ex Officio Give-N-Go Breathable Brief – $19.95. Again, a total game changer if you run warm and/or want to stay dry and comfortable in the heat.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino No-Show Cushion Socks – $15.95. Also a total game changer. Like the underwear, totally worth the investment. There’s worse ways to live life than investing in the comfort of your feet and your junk.

The Sweat Management Tools: Gold Bond Body Powder + Basic Handkerchiefs. It’s summer. Can’t live without these.