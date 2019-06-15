Steal Alert: Nordstrom Rack Extra 25% off Clear the Racks Sale

Nordstrom Rack is where Nordstrom’s excess merchandise goes after sales and discounts and… it’s still at Nordstrom. The Rack is pretty much their outlet brand. And while there are brick and mortar locations, Nordstrom Rack also operates online.

The Rack’s shipping policies are, in fact, different than mainstream Nordstrom. Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $100, and returns through the mail will cost you $5.95 by way of a pre-paid label. BUT, if you have a physical Rack store near you? Returns in store are free.

All prices are as marked, online. Clear the Racks event ends tomorrow, Sunday, 6/16. All picks at post time had at least a decent size selection unless otherwise noted. Off we go!

For seventy five bucks? Yes please. Nice shade of leather, just a bit of broguing to keep it interesting, and a versatile look that could do great with summer suits and/or chinos and polos.

More Cole Haan. That is not a $400 briefcase. Is it a $75 briefcase? It is now! Looks like a decent, entry level, professional, leather briefcase. Top grab handles, shoulder strap for longer walks/runs (depending on how late you are,) etc. Dimensions are 12″ H x 15″ W x 2 5/8″ D.

For the menswear geeks out there. LBM 1911 is a made in Italy brand that lots of dudes go ga-ga over. WORTH NOTING: These are almost certainly sized in EU sizes. So, at post time there are the sizes 48 and 50 left. That (should) translate to around 38R and 40R here in the states.

Big fan of the Banana Republic Tully Chelsea Sneaker. But they don’t make those anymore. But these are extremely close, and, knowing Frye, they’re probably going to be superior quality and construction (and you’d hope that would be the case considering the $300 full retail price.)

It is swim season after all. Dimensions are 47″ Wide x 60.5″ Long.

Along with swim season, it’s also wedding season. And often times, many of us will leave the billfold at home for the evening in favor of something slimmer, sleeker, and easy to carry around in a suit jacket pocket. And one of these card cases, at under nine bucks, will guarantee you have plenty of cash leftover to tip the bartender.

Mr. Watson. Come here, I need you. I miss fall already. And summer hasn’t even technically started.

Nordstrom has been making these for years. And for good reason. Down to just the L/XL size right now, and it’s hardly glove season, but… all of those factors combine for the $26 price tag. Great for fall, warm-ish winter climates, and early spring.

A perfect example of what a Clear the Racks event is about. From one of their house brands. Out of season. Dirt friggin’ cheap. And I think these things were going for more than $40 at mainline Nordstrom when they debuted?

Young Dad sneakers? Because sometimes you just need something comfortable and easy to get on and off to wear around the house.

Not from the Waterbury line. Bummed about that. BUT, still not a bad chronograph for $40. 100m water resistance. 42mm in diameter, so, wearable by most. I think I’d personal take the bracelet off and swap it out for a NATO strap for lawn mowing and dog walking and burger flipping duty this summer.

The Extra 25% off Clearance Items “Clear the Racks” sale at Norstrom Rack is set to expire tomorrow, 6/16/19. (Very top Photo Credit: jjbers)