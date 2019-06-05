Steal Alert: $100 off Spier & Mackay Italian Fabric Warm Weather Sportcoats

Founded by Russian boxer & Rocky Balboa foil Captain Ivan Drago*, the Italian fabric mill Drago makes some amazing fabrics. In particular, their 60% linen, 40% wool blend makes for an airy, summery fabric that avoids the flimsiness and papery feeling that 100% linen fabrics can sometimes fall victim too. And Spier & Mackay has their Drago sportcoats on mega sale right now. A cool hundred bucks off.

There are a lot of great reasons to jump on the sportcoat wagon. And these are fine examples of the medium. Still half canvas. Still easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Tails THAT AREN’T CHOPPED (looking at you Target.) Unpadded shoulders. Quarter lined, butterfly style, backs that’ll breathe and ventilate.

But it’s a quick sale. The deal expires at 11am ET tomorrow (6/6) morning. So, hop to it.

That’s all.

Carry on.

*this is not even remotely true.