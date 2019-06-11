Most Wanted Affordable Style – June 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

I don’t know why Massdrop , sorry, DROP, insists on calling this the “Mako III.” Because they’re not. They’re the new Kamasu. Or, at least some of what they’re offering through this Drop are the Kamasu (the models they’re offering without the triangle at 12 o’clock are actually the new Kano). Anyway, the Kamasu is a hell of a watch. Especially for $179. Sold and shipped through DROP, so, it’s final sale, and watches won’t ship until Late June. Still, plenty of summer left at that point to put one of these 200m divers through its paces.

Two of our favorite things around these parts. Henleys + stripes. In a short sleeve version for the summertime. 100% cotton. Ships fast too since it’s a Prime exclusive.

Some men would call this a “murse.” Which is short for man-purse. And they’d jump at the opportunity to give you a hard time about using it. But those same men are… ah geeze. I shouldn’t get started on those guys. I’ll stop there. They’re tiresome, let’s just put it at that. And why are they always dishing out the “just kidding!” insults, but can’t handle a little response? They get all angry and hurt. Todd has been giving you a hard time about every little thing, every day, for 5 years, and you mention his multiple chins JUST ONCE and all of a sudden you’re the a-hole. Don’t be a Todd (unless you are Todd, not “a Todd,” and you’re a good dude. Then Todd on my Todd.) Nice tote, no? If that’s too spendy, understood. BR makes a nice one for cheap.

Mmmm. Minty. Green is far underrated as a men’s style color, and a cool mint green like this can pull a lot of duty in the warm months, yet would also look great with dark wash jeans in the colder months. And is is just me, or has Suitsupply been making an effort to lower their prices lately? 98% cotton and 2% spandex here. Ships and returns for free.

Has been mentioned before, and at this point, I need to just pick these up for myself as to get them off my brain so I can stop beating you fellas over the noggin’ with them. But now they’re at DSW, and on sale! And DSW runs sales themselves! So the next time a code comes along, they’ll drop another $10 or $20.

Well that’s fun. Drops to $72 during the every-so-often 40% off deal. Wouldn’t be shocked if it ended up in the sale section since pushing sweaters (at $120 no less) heading into summer is probably tough rowing.

